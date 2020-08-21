The best area rug

Small area rugs measure 2 x 4 feet, and mid-size rugs measure 5 x 7 feet to 6 x 9 feet. Large area rugs measure 7 x 10 feet and up. To choose the best size for your room, consider the pieces of furniture that will be placed around it. If you'd like to cover the majority of the space, make sure all furniture fits on top of the rug. To create an intimate space, such as a reading nook or study area, choose an area that fits only beneath the furniture involved with said activities.