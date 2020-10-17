The best American Standard toilet

The most basic American Standard toilets on the market can cost as little as $130, but they are definitely on the smaller side and seats may need to be purchased separately. The standard-size toilets found in most homes generally run between $180 and $400, and most do offer features such as EverClean and a variety of seat options. High-end toilets packed with numerous features, color options and designer elements can start at $470 and reach a four digit price point if custom ordered.