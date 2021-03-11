What are pet vacuums best for?

While all vacuums need their air filter replaced from time to time, pet owners need to replace theirs more often because built-up fur and dander can be hard on the filter. Replace the air filter in your regular vacuum every six months, more often if your pet sheds a lot, and even more for a pet vacuum. If you keep your filter in for longer, make sure to keep an eye on it, and consider how often you vacuum when considering your filter’s lifespan.