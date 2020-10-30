Nectar Lush review: Can this mattress help anyone who shares a bed with a restless sleeper?

When Nectar delivered our mattress, they dropped it off in the lobby of our building. The colorful purple branding on the box made it clear what was inside. Even though the mattress was rolled up tightly and wrapped in plastic to keep it compact, the box was still large and very heavy, which made it difficult for one person to move. We recommend getting a friend or family member to help you transport the box to your bedroom, especially if it involves going up any stairs.