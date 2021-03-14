DIY snow globes
Snow globes are a popular addition to many homes, especially during the holiday season. Traditional snow globes are made to mimic falling snow and whimsical winter scenes. But they can also be designed to capture unique moments or preserve special memories.
Plus, snow globes are easy to make at home. Even though most are spherical in shape, you can use nearly any shape or size container you want. So, if you’re feeling artsy or want something to do with the kids, read on for instructions on how to make a snow globe.
Materials needed to make a snow globe
To make a snow globe, you’ll need the following:
- Transparent globe or jar (with lid)
- Glycerin
- Distilled water
- Glitter
- Hot glue gun or waterproof glue
- Figurines or models of choice
- Bells, ribbons and twine (optional)
- Spray paint (optional)
Steps to make a snow globe
It only takes about 10-15 minutes to make a snow globe at home. Just follow these steps.
Prepare the jar or globe
For a spherical snow globe, get a glass or hard plastic water globe with a lid. Otherwise, look around the house to see what you have. Some great options include pickle, olive and mason jars and peanut butter containers. If it's transparent and comes with a leak proof lid, it'll work well. Feel free to experiment.
Once the container has been chosen, clean it thoroughly and let it dry. Then remove any stickers and residue.
Paint the lid
When using a metal lid, consider adding a splash of color to hide the metallic look. Painting the lid also adds to the theme, which gives the snow globe a more consistent appearance. If the lid comes with a ring, feel free to paint that as well since it might be seen through the globe. Make sure the paint dries completely before continuing to the next step.
Glue figurines to the lid
Nearly anything can go into a snow globe, as long as it's waterproof and fits inside the container. Use a glue gun or waterproof glue to stick the figurines to the bottom of the lid. Wait until the glue dries, then make sure everything is secure by tipping the lid over. If anything is loose, add another layer of glue. Let it dry.
Add water, glycerin and glitter
Pour a layer of glitter into the jar or globe to cover the base. Avoid using too much or the glitter might overwhelm the figures inside. Fill the container most of the way with room temperature, distilled water and add around 2 tablespoons of glycerin.
Seal and shake the container to see if the glitter floats and slowly swirls back to the bottom of the container. Add more glycerin if the glitter isn’t floating. If the glitter clumps, there is too much glycerin. In that case, pour out some of the liquid and add more water until it has the right consistency.
Final touches to the snow globe
Turn the snow globe upside down over the sink to make sure it is fully sealed. Feel free to add glue to the underside of the lid to make sure it stays in place and doesn’t open or loosen over time. Finally, decorate the outside of the lid with bells, ribbons, twine or whatever else you desire to make it more colorful or festive. Secure the decorations in place.
Waterless snow globe
The steps to making a snow globe without water are nearly the same. The only difference is that instead of adding water and glycerin, add artificial snow. Once the figurines are glued to the inside of the lid, cover the bottom of the jar with snow and put the lid on. Turn it over and give it a shake to make sure the container is tightly sealed. Secure the lid in place with a dab of glue around the edges.
Snow globe themes
Winter: Since snow globes are popular in the winter, create a winter theme with a miniature snowman and some frosted trees.
Zoo: Get some toy animals and a tiny bush or two for a mini zoo.
Holidays: If the snow globe is for a specific holiday or event, fill it with different types of foods and decorations that represent that day.
Home: Make a tiny home scene with some figures and toy furniture.
Memories: Add a waterproof photo of family or friends to the globe. Make sure the photo is small enough to fully fit inside the globe without bunching or folding at the edges.
Tips on making snow globes
Check out these additional tips on making a snow globe
- Cover your crafting space with a plastic, disposable tablecloth to prevent paint damage.
- No glycerin? No problem. Use vegetable oil, baby oil or corn syrup instead. Start with about a tablespoon and add more as needed.
- Use distilled water instead of tap water because it doesn't contain any contaminants. This means there won't be any mold growth or discoloration in the snow globe.
- Avoid using extremely hot or cold water because it may cause condensation or cracking.
- Want more glitter? Use a spray adhesive and glitter directly on the figures inside the globe before adding water.
