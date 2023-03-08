Bring ambiance to your next event with a Chinese sky lantern

It’s possible to start a wildfire with Chinese sky lanterns, so practice proper fire safety when releasing them. (BestReviews)

How to find the best festive Chinese sky lanterns

Chinese sky lanterns, or Kongming lanterns, are decorative paper lanterns that create stunning light displays at weddings, festivals and parties. When choosing lanterns for an event, there are a few important considerations. These lanterns can be dangerous if misused, and some states have specific laws regarding their use. Understanding what to look for when purchasing Chinese sky lanterns and how to use them will ensure your celebration goes off without a hitch.

What to know before you buy a Chinese sky lantern

How Chinese sky lanterns work

Chinese sky lanterns are made of tissue or rice paper and a container holding a fuel source suspended by wire. Lighting the fuel causes the air inside the lantern to heat up, making it lighter than the outside air. It floats upward until the air density inside and outside the lantern is the same. It then remains at that altitude until the fuel runs out. As the lantern cools, it floats back down to the ground.

Advertisement

Laws regarding Chinese sky lanterns

Before using Chinese sky lanterns, it's necessary to understand your area's laws. In some places, Chinese lanterns are considered recreational fires and can't be used unless tethered. Other states have no laws on lantern usage. Review state and local regulations to understand the rules and potential consequences.

Have a fire extinguisher or water nearby in case of a fire. Avoid areas with flammable vegetation and obstructions, such as tall buildings or trees. Additionally, it's best to use them on still, clear nights with no heavy winds.

Advertisement

Materials

Chinese sky lanterns are commonly made of rice paper, tissue paper or coated paper. While some may opt for more durable materials, retrieving the lanterns after use is tricky, so the extra cost isn't always worth it. Lanterns made of durable paper take longer to decompose; using those made from biodegradable materials is best.

Chinese sky lanterns often have wire frames, though bamboo frames are also used. The lower portion of the lantern that holds the fuel is always made of wire because it must be flame-resistant. Lanterns with a significant amount of wire are not environmentally friendly. Choosing lanterns with minimal wire content is a more eco-friendly choice.

Fuel

The fuel source is usually a small candle. It's made of cotton and paraffin to ensure it has a short burn time.

Chinese sky lantern features

Height and flight time

Manufacturers may claim that their Chinese sky lanterns can reach incredible heights and remain floating for long periods. Quality lanterns should have a short flight time and stay at an elevation of 1,000 feet or less.

Size, shape and design

Most Chinese sky lanterns are the same size and shape, but some are larger and rounded. While these differences are primarily decorative, larger lanterns contain more air and can reach greater heights.

Quantity

Chinese sky lanterns are usually sold in sets. You can find packs containing five, 10, 20 or 30 lanterns. Some sets meant for large gatherings come with more than 30 lanterns.

Colors

The colors of the lanterns have specific meanings:

Red signifies happiness and good luck.

signifies happiness and good luck. Yellow represents good luck in school.

represents good luck in school. Green signifies growth and healing.

signifies growth and healing. Blue symbolizes calmness and optimism.

symbolizes calmness and optimism. Purple represents dreams coming true.

represents dreams coming true. Pink signifies love and romance.

signifies love and romance. White symbolizes purity and good health.

symbolizes purity and good health. Gold represents wealth and prosperity.

Chinese sky lantern cost

You'll usually pay between $1 and $2.50 per lantern. Basic white lanterns typically cost about $1, but you can pay $2-$2.50 for biodegradable lanterns or those available in various colors and designs.

Advertisement

Chinese sky lantern FAQ

How long does a Chinese sky lantern usually float?

A. Most lanterns float for about 10-20 minutes. Larger lanterns usually float higher and longer than small ones.

Can I light a Chinese sky lantern when it's raining?

A. You shouldn't release Chinese sky lanterns when it's raining. The water can soak the paper, weighing it down and causing it to fall while still lit.

Best Chinese sky lanterns

Just Artifacts Decorative Round Chinese Paper Lanterns: available at Amazon

This set comes with a variety of sizes. They're designed to be used with LED lights. They're available in 30 colors, including white, aquamarine and pink.

Aketek 20-Pack Square Chinese Lanterns: available at Amazon

This set is designed to float rather than fly. They feature a gorgeous, square-shaped design. They're easy to assemble.

Advertisement

Zjhai Colorful Paper Lanterns: available at Amazon

These colorful lanterns can be used as decoration but aren't meant to fly. The set comes with 16 lanterns in five sizes.

Famolay Paper Lanterns: available at Amazon

This set comes with 12 lanterns in four sizes. They aren't designed to fly but can be used as decoration. They're available in 12 colors.

Super Z Outlet Assorted Colorful Decorative Lanterns: available at Amazon

This set comes with 16 lanterns in four sizes. They feature vibrant colors. They're easy to assemble and are meant for decoration.

Advertisement

Diagtree Biodegradable Floating Water Lanterns: available at Amazon

These 6-inch lanterns feature a stylish square design. The set comes with 10 lanterns and 10 candles.

Charmed Paper Lanterns: available at Amazon

This budget-friendly multi-pack works well for smaller celebrations. They're made with rice paper and are designed to be used as decorations. The set comes with eight easy-to-assemble lanterns.

Famgee 12-inch Hanging Hot Air Balloon Paper Lanterns: available at Amazon

These large decorative balloons feature a fun hot air balloon design. You get six in a set. There are five themes from which to choose, including stripes, Halloween and rainbow.

Advertisement

Blulu 6-Pack Chinese Japanese Paper Lanterns: available at Amazon

This set comes with six decorative lanterns featuring cherry blossom designs. They're affordable and easy to set up.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Advertisement

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.