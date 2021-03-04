How to fix a leaky shower head

Stop a leaking shower head
A leaky shower head is significantly annoying — not only does the drip potentially cause discoloration in the shower or bathtub and drive up your water bill, but each drip may slowly drive you crazy while mocking your skills at fixing it.
If you feel like it should be easy to fix such a simple problem, you’d be right. Fixing a leaky shower head just takes some basic tools, a little bit of know-how and minimal expense.
A plumber could fix the issue for you, but you’ll spend far more than if you treat the dripping shower head as a DIY project.
What you need to fix a leaky shower head
You will need to use a few tools to remove the shower head. These are basic items that many people will have on hand. If not, they're not overly expensive.
Tools
The best tool to use with this type of repair is some sort of adjustable wrench, as the nut on the shower head can be pretty large.
A pair of channel pliers or adjustable pliers, such as the Irwin Vise-Grip Pliers, is a good place to start. It has an adjustable opening from between a fraction of an inch to a few inches.
Some people prefer a locking wrench for this type of job. It uses a thumb wheel to adjust the opening in the wrench from a fraction of an inch to an inch or more. The Crescent 10-Inch Locking Wrench is a good choice for this type of job.
For someone who handles several different types of plumbing repairs, a pipe wrench is a good option, such as the Maxpower 14-Inch Pipe Wrench. This tool has quite a bit of heft to it, helping you apply the force you need on a tight nut.
Materials
One of the most common sources of a leaky shower head is old sealant thread tape. Also called plumbers tape, this creates a watertight seal at the connection between the water pipe arm and the shower head. If this tape becomes worn, the result is often a leak.
You'll only need a few inches of plumber's tape, so buying a roll will give you far more tape than you need for this job, but that's the only way it's sold.
Cleaning the shower head inside and outside may help eliminate the drips. You can soak the entire shower head in a bowl of distilled vinegar, which helps to remove hard water scaling that can create clogs and allow leaks. A nylon brush can remove scaling, too.
Finally, you may be able to fix the leaking shower head with a new rubber gasket or O-ring. Having an assortment of rubber washers on hand can ensure that you have the correct size ready to go.
How to fix a dripping shower head
Here are the steps to follow to remove and repair a leaky shower head.
1. Shut off the water
If the shower or the bathroom has a separate valve that you can access, shut it off at the valve. Otherwise, you may need to shut off the water to the entire house during the repair.
After shutting off the water to the shower, open the faucet and let the water that's already in the pipe drain.
2. Remove the shower head
Look on the back side of the shower head for the nut. Then, twist the unit toward the left (counter-clockwise) to remove the shower head at the location of the nut, while leaving the short water pipe arm that extends out of the wall in place.
If the shower head will not come loose when twisting by hand (and it probably won’t, especially if the shower head has been in place for a year or more), use an adjustable wrench to remove it. Attach the wrench at the location of the nut as gently as possible. (Shower heads made from plastic could crack if the wrench is too tight.)
You will notice some drips while the shower head twists — this is just water that was trapped inside the shower head, and a little bit of water leaking is normal. If you see more than a trickle of water, you may not have shut off the water valve to the shower properly.
3. Soak the shower head
Submerge the shower head fully in a bowl of distilled vinegar for a few hours to loosen any corrosion or scale. If you notice quite a bit of scaling, you can leave the shower head in the vinegar overnight.
Use a brush to loosen more scaling after the shower head has been soaked. You may want to use a needle or toothpick to unclog the individual holes in the shower head, too.
4. Check the rubber washer
The back of the shower head should have a rubber washer or O-ring inside it. This washer becomes stiff over time, leaving it unable to create a watertight seal. If needed, replace it with a new washer of the same size.
5. Replace the plumber’s tape
Before reattaching the shower head by screwing it back onto the shower arm, apply plumber’s tape to the threads of the shower arm onto which you’ll be screwing the shower head.
Use a rag or nylon brush to remove all traces of the old plumber’s tape. Wrap a new section of tape tightly around the threads four or five times. Then screw the shower head onto the arm slowly. Some of the tape may push upward a little bit, which is fine.
How to replace a shower head
If you discover the leak is in the shower head, you may ultimately decide to just install a new shower head rather than repair the old one. It's a good idea to replace a shower head every few years, and a new shower head may also have some cool new features.
You may want a high-pressure shower head that delivers a consistent jet of water, such as the Aisoso High Pressure Anti-Clog Shower Head. Some people prefer a rainfall style shower head, such as the Waterpik Flexible Neck Rainfall Shower Head. For those who have a spray arm as part of the shower setup, the AquaDance Premium Shower Head offers a variety of water flow options.
Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.