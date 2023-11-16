What do you need to refinish hardwood floors?

Refinishing hardwood floors can be an exciting and rewarding project if you plan everything properly. You have to consider various factors and make preparations to ensure you do the job well.

From finding the right tools to safety equipment, this guide will give you all the necessary information to help you refinish your hardwood floors the right way.

Advertisement

Best safety gear for refinishing your hardwood floor

Your personal safety should be the number one priority when refinishing your hardwood floor. It’s always a good idea to take the necessary precautions when working on any home improvement project to sure your own and others’ safety. These are some of the safety essentials you’ll need to refinish your hardwood floor.

Work gloves

[ Custom Leathercraft 125M Handyman Flex Grip Work Gloves ]

These gloves are strong and flexible, which provides both safety and comfort while you work. They come with extra padding for your knuckles and palms and are also affordable.

Advertisement

Sturdy boots

[ Caterpillar Threshold Waterproof Industrial Boot ]

You’ll need to wear a pair of tough boots for most household projects. The same goes for refinishing hardwood floors. These boots have a leather body and a rubber sole, which makes them slip-resistant and suitable for working in a variety of conditions. They’ll also help you avoid stray nails and chemical spills.

Safety glasses

[ Gateway Safety 22GY79 Silverton Temple Version Safety Glasses ]

Safety glasses keep your eyes safe from all kinds of potential hazards. These glasses come with clear lenses that will protect your eyes without blocking your vision while you work.

Dust mask

[ 3M Half Facepiece Respirator 6200 ]

This is a great dust mask that can protect you from dust particles and chemical vapors alike. It also comes with adjustable head straps for extra comfort.

Hearing defenders

Vanderfields NR35X2 Compact Foldable Portable Earmuffs

Refinishing hardwood floors can be very loud, so make sure you have a pair of hearing defenders to protect your ears during the process. These earmuffs are great for blocking out noises from woodworking tools and other machinery. They're also lightweight and have ear cushions for a snug fit.

Work knee pads

[ NoCry Professional Knee Pads ]

To clean your wooden floors with a rag and mineral spirits, you’ll need to get down on your hands and knees. These knee pads have thick foam padding and a soft gel cushion to protect your knees and ensure maximum comfort while you work

Best floor refinishing tools

Hammer

[ Stanley FatMax Rip Claw Hammer ]

You’ll need a good hammer to address any loose nails before you start refinishing so that you can get a smooth finish. This hammer is perfectly suited for home improvement projects. It has a solid handle which makes it easy to grip and is also equipped with anti-vibration technology for added safety and efficiency.

Plastic sheeting

[ Frost King P1025/6W Clear Polyethylene Sheeting ]

These sheets will protect your walls and furniture from dust particles and unexpected spills.

Advertisement

[ Scotch Contractor Grade Masking Tape ]

You can hold your plastic sheeting in place with this scotch tape for a more effective covering.

Random orbital sander

[ Dewalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander ]

This random orbital sander is a great choice for refinishing your hardwood floor because it is easy to use and safely removes stains without causing damage. It is lightweight and very easy to move around due to it being cordless. This sander is also very beginner-friendly.

Sandpaper

[ 3M The Aluminum Oxide Sandpaper Pack ]

You’ll need three types of sandpaper to refinish your hardwood floor, which are rough grit, medium grit and fine grit. This sandpaper pack has everything you will need to get the job done. Rough grit sandpaper is coarse and suitable for shaping rough edges and removing previous finishes. The medium grit variety comes second and scrubs off any leftovers. Fine sandpaper is used for final sanding before a finish is applied.

Floor finish

[ Rust-Oleum 130031 Varathane Gallon Gloss Oil Base Premium Polyurethane Floor Finish ]

This is an oil-based finish, so it’s easy to apply and doesn’t dry too quickly. Use a natural bristle brush to apply the finish around the walls and a wool roller cover to spread it on larger sections of the floor.

Best equipment for cleaning up after refinishing

After you’re done refinishing your hardwood floor, you’ll need to clean up any messes or spills you may have made. Here are a few cleaning supplies to stock up on.

Dust mop

[ Nine Forty Commercial 36-inch Floor Dry Dust Mop Broom Set ]

This mop is great for cleaning dust off of large surfaces. It has a rotating head, which makes it easier to tackle dirt in hard-to-reach areas. It’s also effective for sweeping up pet hair.

Advertisement

Vacuum cleaner

[ Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ]

You can use a vacuum cleaner to quickly remove dust and dirt left behind after refinishing. This is a top choice because it’s cordless and easy to maneuver. It captures the smallest dust particles and allergens as well. It also has great battery life.

Mineral spirits

[ Klean Strip Odorless Mineral Spirits ]

For a more thorough cleaning process, you should wipe down the wood with a rag soaked in mineral spirits. This product is effective in cleaning out dirt and stains without damaging your floor.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jola Sotubo writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Advertisement

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.