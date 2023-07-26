If inflation and the cost of gas have put a damper on your summer travel plans, there’s no need to give up on vacation relaxation. You can create a vacation-like feel at home when you plan a staycation instead of an expensive trip.

Although a staycation takes place where you live, you can still explore and kick back just like you would away from home. Chances are there are many fascinating places to visit in your area. The right items will help you enjoy your local adventures.

Benefits of a staycation

Traveling is a favorite pastime for many people, especially during the summer months when the weather is warm and kids are out of school. However, a vacation far from home isn’t in the budget for everyone. Not only will a staycation save you dollars but there are other benefits to taking vacation time and not leaving home.

No packing: If you take a staycation, you don't have to worry about packing.

Get to know your town: When you stay at home, you'll be able to explore the sites in your city or town.

Less stress: A staycation will eliminate the stresses of traveling and make it possible to spend more quality time with the kids, family and friends.

More time for fun: When you aren't traveling, you'll have more time to enjoy your staycation and less time in the car or on an airplane.

Things to do on a staycation

If you think a staycation sounds boring, you may be surprised at all the fun activities you can do during one. Here are some examples:

Explore local activities: A staycation gives you opportunities to try new restaurants, visit museums, take the kids to area amusements, see a play and more.

Spend time outdoors: Whether grabbing your hiking shoes and taking to the trails or hanging out at a local park for some serious birdwatching, a staycation is perfect for being outdoors. Field guides and binoculars will come in handy while exploring.

Try a new sport or fitness activity: Classes for sports like golf, tennis, yoga and more are available in many communities. Grab your fitness tracker and water bottle, and stay active while you enjoy your free time.

Ride a bike: Regardless of whether you are an avid bike rider, riding a bike is an ideal staycation activity for all ages.

Make your outside area feel like a vacation resort: Lights, outdoor decor and lounging areas will make your yard staycation-friendly.

Include fun activities: During your staycation, congregating outside, barbecuing and playing yard games will make you feel like you are on vacation even though you are at home.

Add a pool: Spending time in a pool is a big part of many people's vacation plans. Fortunately, there are affordable above-ground pools that are easy to install in your backyard.

Best items for a staycation

Top items for exploring your town

[ Celestron Nature DX 10x32 Binoculars ]

Observing nature at your local park or on your favorite trail is easy with binoculars like these. They are simple to focus and provide vivid image quality. You’ll also get a collection of useful accessories, including a rain guard, lens cap, case and more.

[ Schwinn Traxion Mountain Bike ]

A staycation is perfect for spending time riding a bike on your favorite trails. This top-selling model features tires with reliable tread, a suspension fork, disc brakes and 24 speeds for impressive performance.

[ Yeti 20-Ounce Rambler Tumbler ]

You'll love that this Yeti Rambler has a proprietary MagSlider opening that works with magnets to keep it securely closed when you aren't sipping your favorite beverage. It's constructed of vacuum-insulated double-walled stainless steel to keep drinks hot or cold for hours while you're out on excursions.

Top items to give your backyard vacation appeal

[ Newhouse Lighting Outdoor Edison Bulbs String Lights ]

These LED string lights produce an inviting glow that will light up your outdoor living space. They come with a remote that can be used to dim them to produce the right illumination level. You can connect as many as five strands to transform your porch, deck or patio into a cozy getaway.

[ Intex Metal Frame Pool Set ]

If dipping in a pool is one of your favorite things to do on vacation, you may want to consider a frame pool for your backyard for your next staycation. In addition to being straightforward to set up, this Intex pool is 12 feet by 30 inches in size, which is suitable for several adults or a family. You’ll get a filter and pump with your purchase.

[ Vivere Double Cotton Hammock and Stand ]

Nothing quite says you’re on vacation like lounging in a hammock. This one is ideal to set up in your yard, thanks to the included durable steel stand. The hammock is crafted of a strong cotton material that can hold up to 450 pounds. You can choose from a large selection of colors.

[ Baden Champions Volleyball Badminton Combo Set ]

Lawn games add an element of fun to the time you spend in your yard during your staycation. This set includes components for indulging in some friendly competition in either volleyball or badminton. The included carrying bag will come in handy for storage or taking the set to the park or beach.

