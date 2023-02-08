Happy Galentine’s Day! Everything needed for a celebration of women

This Galentine's Day, celebrate the women you love in the spirit of the one who invented the holiday, Leslie Knope of the TV show "Parks and Recreation." (BestReviews)

If you’re a “Parks and Recreation” fan, you’re probably a fan of the beloved character Leslie Knope. It’s the comedy’s lead character that made Galentine’s Day another February holiday to celebrate.

The idea behind Galentine's Day is for women to celebrate the women in their lives. It takes place on Feb. 13 and is all about sharing ideas, activities and gifts that are geared toward honoring women.

From food to gifts, there are essential items available to help you make the most of this pre-Valentine's Day event. Our guide includes tips and products to help you celebrate, Leslie Knope-style.

What to eat

Feb. 13 falls on a Monday this year, which has us thinking: breakfast for dinner. Waffles are an absolute must in the spirit of Leslie and her beloved JJ’s Diner.

[ Heart-shaped waffles for a DIY waffle bar ]

Waffles count as dinner food, right? A waffle bar is obligatory at any worthwhile Galentine's gathering. If you're really committed, get this affordable heart-shaped waffle maker from Dash for thematic breakfast food. As for toppings, provide plenty of whipped cream (of course), fresh strawberries and chocolate syrup.

[ Champagne-flavored gummy bears ]

Set these gummy bears all around your hosting area so they're always in easy reach. They're seriously addicting and a fun, "adult" take on the universally loved gummy bear.

[ Fondue ]

Chocolate is perfect for Galentine's Day. After all, it's just one day away from Valentine's Day when chocolate is a must. Melt some chocolate in this well-made fondue pot, pop some strawberries on the forks, dip and indulge with your girlfriends in a delicacy that's worth sharing.

What to drink

The beverages are just as important as the food for your Galentine’s get-together — here are a couple of Knope-worthy ideas.

[ A whipped cream-focused, boozy hot chocolate ]

Hot chocolate and waffles — why not? This drink idea is really just an excuse to add more whipped cream to the menu. Grab some fancy Ghirardelli cocoa mix, a bottle of Kahlua or Godiva liqueur and serve this signature Galentine's cocktail in these perfectly on-theme red mugs.

What to do

What would Leslie do? That’s the only answer to the question of what to do to celebrate Galentine’s Day. Here are a few Knope-approved suggestions.

[ Play an on-theme game ]

There's no better way to get everyone engaged than with a board game or two. To make things interesting, check out For The Girls, an adult party game meant specifically and exclusively for women (just like Galentine's Day). If you really want to embrace the "Parks and Rec" theme, get this "Parks and Recreation" Party Game.

[ A female authors-only book exchange ]

What's more Leslie Knope than a book exchange, especially a book exchange where each person brings a book by a woman who inspires them? Think Amy Poehler's Yes Please, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's We Should All Be Feminists or another book by a strong femme. Stage it as you would a game of White Elephant, where everyone brings an anonymously wrapped book to contribute, and you take turns opening and stealing until everyone has a book to take home.

[ Listen to music ]

Set your celebration to music with a portable Bluetooth speaker like the Echo Studio. Our testers love it for its awesome sound, which we think will impress the ladies at your Galentine's Day celebration.

[ Do a feminist puzzle ]

"Nevertheless, she persisted." This phrase was adopted as a battle cry by the feminist movement after Elizabeth Warren's bold stand in the Senate Chamber in 2017. That's why we think this Nevertheless She Persisted Puzzle, which is full of illustrations of empowered and empowering women, belongs at your Galentine's event.

[ Binge-watch "Parks and Recreation" ]

This is a no-brainer. "Parks and Recreation" should be playing in the background during the entirety of any Galentine's party. Fortunately, if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can stream any episode of the show via Prime Video. Definitely start with season 2, episode 16: "Galentine's Day."

How to decorate

You’ll obviously need the appropriate decor to match your Leslie Knope attitude. Here are some quick suggestions that your guests (and Leslie herself) will love.

[ A Galentine's balloons banner ]

Balloon banners are appropriate for any occasion, and especially for an occasion of celebrating the women who matter most in your life. This rose-gold Galentine's banner is the perfect decorative item to honor them.

[ A reminder to treat yo self ]

Double up on gold wall banners with this always-pertinent reminder to "treat yo self" — yet another of the many memorable quotes from "Parks and Recreation." The ideal place to hang this sign is above the waffle bar, of course.

[ An on-theme coffee table book ]

Coffee table books are great conversation starters, and since every conversation on Feb. 13 should revolve around women and women only, leave this "Bad Girls Throughout History" book in a place where your friends will see it and be able to flip through.

What to wear

The key to any Leslie Knope party is to think about every last detail — including what you wear.

[ A tee featuring a female trailblazer ]

In addition to celebrating the women in your life who mean something to you, celebrate all the women who have come before you to pave the way for opportunity and access. Leslie would approve of this Notorious R.B.G. tee, both for the pun and for the woman it honors.

[ Heart-shaped specs ]

If anyone sees the world through rose-colored glasses, it's certainly Leslie Knope. Get a pair of these kitschy heart-shaped glasses for yourself and all your friends.

What to gift

Channel Leslie’s knack for giving perfectly personalized gifts this Galentine’s Day. Here’s how.

[ Galentine's cards ]

What's important isn't the card itself — though these Hallmark Galentine's Day cards are undeniably great — it's about what you write in them. Leave a thoughtful, personal, Knope-worthy note within each card to tell your friends what makes them worth celebrating.

[ How to Love Yourself Cards: A Deck of 64 Affirmations ]

Make sure your friends remember to love and affirm themselves even when you aren't around. This deck of affirmational cards might be a little corny, but it's a nice gesture, and that's what Galentine's Day is all about.

[ Make a donation ]

Donate to a charity that matters for you in honor of the people who inspire you. We think a donation to the U.S. National Parks Service would be especially fitting for this "Parks and Rec"-inspired holiday.

