All the supplies needed for spring cleaning

Supplies, such as detergents and cleaning solutions, have expiration dates. Make sure the items you are using have not expired. (BestReviews)

The importance of a spring cleaning

Spring cleaning is a necessary annual home reset. On the surface, it lets you focus on all those little things you've been neglecting, such as wiping down light switches, baseboards, air vents and more. However, spring cleaning also helps reduce the risk of injury, fire, sickness and depression. Instead of being something you dread, this annual task should be something you're excited to do because of the many benefits it offers you and your family.

How to prepare for spring cleaning

As important as it is, people often put off or completely neglect spring cleaning because it's such a huge task. Scrutinizing every inch of your home to find areas that haven't been touched in several months or a year can be overwhelming. But like anything in life, success is just a few steps away.

Advertisement

List your goals. You can't get it done if you don't know what you're doing. Make a list of everything you want to accomplish during spring cleaning. This can be as simple as stepping into each room and creating a to-do list. Outline a plan. Once you know what you want to accomplish, map out how you intend on getting it done. The plan should fit how you prefer to work. For efficiency, group tasks according to tools needed. It's also important to create a list of all the tools and supplies you'll need. Schedule time. Procrastination has thwarted greatness throughout history. Block out days on your calendar that will be solely devoted to spring cleaning. It's better to work on your days off because cleaning after a full day of work means you won't be at your best when tackling this task. Gather your tools and supplies. Before you start, double-check your "tools and supplies needed" list to make sure you have everything you require. If you must stop to purchase more supplies, it will harm your efficiency and cause frustration. Hold yourself accountable. One of the best ways to do this is to ask for help. When someone shows up to offer a hand, it forces you to do what you said you were going to do. Alternatively, you can post about it, tell others your intention or even hold an after-spring-cleaning party, because knowing guests are coming is a huge motivator to clean.

Spring cleaning tips from an expert

BestReviews cleaning expert Ketia Daniel, founder of BHM Cleaning Co., offered a few bits of spring cleaning advice.

Sometimes, cleaning involves throwing things away: Don't be afraid to purge your home of items you no longer need or use.

Don't be afraid to purge your home of items you no longer need or use. Make organizing part of cleaning: If you put everything where it belongs after each use, cleaning is less of a task.

If you put everything where it belongs after each use, cleaning is less of a task. Don't overestimate what you can get done: Schedule yourself enough time so you can accomplish your cleaning tasks without rushing or taking shortcuts.

Schedule yourself enough time so you can accomplish your cleaning tasks without rushing or taking shortcuts. Start high and end low: Unless you want to do double work, dust your ceiling fans before cleaning the floor.

Unless you want to do double work, dust your ceiling fans before cleaning the floor. Don't be afraid to ask for help: Besides getting under and behind heavy objects that you might not be able to move yourself, having help just makes things easier — more hands makes less work.

Besides getting under and behind heavy objects that you might not be able to move yourself, having help just makes things easier — more hands makes less work. Know which products are safe for which surfaces: Bleach will damage marble or other natural stone. You can't use vinegar on every surface.

Bleach will damage marble or other natural stone. You can't use vinegar on every surface. Understand what you're using: Never try a new product or cleaner until you have read all the instructions and understand its intended use.

Never try a new product or cleaner until you have read all the instructions and understand its intended use. Do not mix cleaning products: Mixing cleaning products can create toxic fumes or corrosive solutions that can harm both you and your home.

What you need for a thorough spring cleaning

O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Microfiber Spin Mop: available at Amazon and Home Depot

Advertisement

A spin mop is great for cleaning large, hard floor surfaces. It can remove up to 99% of bacteria just by using water. This one has a dual-chamber bucket, so you always have access to clean water. The foot-activated spinner means hands-free wringing.

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: available at Amazon

This is Dyson's most powerful and intelligent cordless vacuum cleaner. It optimizes suction to increase runtime and provides the best cleaning depending on the type of floor. You can use it to give your whole house a thorough deep cleaning.

Swiffer WetJet Starter Kit: available at Amazon

This Swiffer doubles as a spray mop to offer an even more versatile cleaning experience. The starter kit includes the WetJet spray mop, 10 mopping pads, a bottle of cleaning solution and four batteries. The Absorb and Lock strip ensures you are trapping dirt, not just pushing it around.

Kenmore Bagless Upright Vacuum: available at Amazon and Home Depot

Kenmore's upright vacuum is a multi-floor unit tough enough to clean homes with a pet. The high-efficiency particulate air filter traps 99.7% of dirt and keeps it inside the vacuum. The purchase includes a 3-In-1 combination tool and an upholstery tool for versatility.

Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop: available at Amazon

Advertisement

When you want to clean and disinfect, a steam cleaner is the way to go. This one is designed for pets, so it comes with disposable pads for those times when the mess is unsanitary. The one-handed trigger ensures simple operation.

Libman Scrub Brush Kit: available at Amazon

This set of three cleaning brushes gives you everything you need for a thorough spring cleaning. You get a grout brush for narrow spaces, a power brush for tough stains and a small brush for quick spot cleaning. Each brush has a comfortable handle and strong fibers made from recycled material.

Mr. Clean Duet: available at Amazon

When you get your hands dirty, you don't actually want to get your hands dirty. These cleaning gloves are made of latex and feature a non-slip grip. They have a cotton flock lining and a beaded cuff.

Scrubbing Bubbles Toilet Bowl Cleaner: available at Amazon

Advertisement

A toilet bowl cleaner is what you need to clean those tough stains and limescale. The extended-reach neck lets you get every spot under the rim. Just apply, let sit for 15 minutes, then scrub and flush. You know it's working because the color changes from green to blue.

Microban Disinfectant Spray: available at Amazon

One of the most important aspects of spring cleaning is to get rid of the germs that can make your family sick. Microban is a disinfectant spray registered with the Environmental Protection Agency that sanitizes, disinfects bacteria, deodorizes and prevents mold growth. It kills up to 99% of bacteria in 60 seconds.

Microfiber Cleaning Cloths: available at Amazon

A microfiber towel is a necessity when cleaning. And when you are doing the entire house, you'll want to have a lot on hand. This pack of 50 ultra-soft, lint-free microfiber cleaning cloths gives you plenty to get the job done. They're machine-washable, so you can use them again and again.

Other top spring cleaning items

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Advertisement

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.