How to bring a contemporary style into your home

Best contemporary décor for your home
Recognized by its clean lines and bold shapes, contemporary style projects a sleek, sophisticated aesthetic.
Often confused with mid-century modern, a post-World War II style, contemporary design emerged in the late 20th century. While it’s always evolving to reflect present-day trends and tastes, many of its concepts remain the same. Minimalist furniture, splashes of vibrant color and eye-catching accessories are must-haves in contemporary interiors.
From achieving the right lighting to finding the perfect art to hang on the walls, there are plenty of tips and tricks for creating a contemporary style that you’ll love coming home to.
Tips for creating a contemporary style in your home
Colors
Go bold. Contemporary design typically consists of neutral colors serving as a backdrop for bold vibrant hues. You can typically find high-contrast color pairings such as black and white, pink and green, or garnet and gold in contemporary interiors.
If your walls are white, add contrast by painting the baseboard or trim in black or dark gray. Contrast adds drama. Balance deep purple pillows on a royal blue sofa with similar colors on the wall or lampshades.
Create a serene contemporary room by using neutrals found in nature, such as sage green, sandy beige, saffron yellow or the blue-gray seen in the sky on a cloudy day.
Clean lines
Contemporary design is free of clutter and fuss. Spaces are well-defined and sightlines flow from room to room. Fabric and finishes are sleek and smooth. Homey or rustic materials, such as quilts, traditional tapestry or needlepoint, need not apply.
Open-floor plans are perfect for contemporary décor, especially spaces with high ceilings. Think of a Manhattan hotel lobby, with furnishings placed in grid-like precision. The look is semi-formal.
Choose bold furniture. Avoid sofas with skirts, lumpy recliners or any seating with vast floral patterns. Instead, opt for sofas with well-defined cushions and contemporary stylings, such as squared arms or exposed legs, like this Upper Square Devale Square Arm sofa.
Large sectionals, such as this Vitron four-piece leather sectional from Macy's, also work well in contemporary spaces.
Coffee tables and end tables can be round, square or rectangular with surfaces made from glass, wood or stone.
Round glass tables with geometric-shaped chrome bases, such as this Tipler dining table are the hallmark of contemporary dining spaces. However, you can choose tables with glass tops, metal or wood base. A concrete table flanked by modern wooden chairs is a timeless look.
If luxury is something you're looking for, add flair to the dining room with vibrant colored upholstered dining chairs. Choose an armless chair like this teal Cambridge Chair. It's versatile and stylish enough to use as an accent chair in the living room, study or bedroom.
Lighting
You have a range of options when it comes to contemporary lighting. Your choices are only constrained by imagination and budget.
Choose floor lamps with strong shapes such as a tree lamp with globe fixtures. If your contemporary style is more new age, consider this Taneytown Arch lamp.
The base of your table lamps should replicate shapes and finishes found throughout your space. For example, if you have a sofa and chairs with squared arms and a rectangular dining table with a sleek stone finish, choose a coordinating table lamp such as this Jonathan Y alabaster lamp with a rectangular base and square shade.
Ceiling-mounted light fixtures can depart from the other lighting in the room. These overhead fixtures have the ceiling to themselves, so let them shine. The ceiling is the best place for a contemporary chandelier that acts as a statement piece.
Accessories and art
When it comes to accessorizing contemporary interiors, quality trumps quantity. Choose bold, significant pieces instead of collections or knick-knacks. A contemporary sculpture made from materials present in the rest of the room adds interest to console tables or credenzas.
A large blown-glass bowl, glass teardrop sculpture or set of metallic orbs make for stunning centerpieces.
Select large-scale art with bold content. Abstract or modern paintings complement the elegant simplicity found in contemporary design. Black and white photography in a metal frameworks as well.
Make sure any art you mount is large enough to cover at least half the size of the furniture it hangs above.
Windows and floors
Wooden floors with wide planks or large tiles are well-suited for contemporary spaces. Choose wood with minimal grain and tile with little to no texture.
Rugs are another way to add texture into a contemporary space. A shag rug or faux animal skin provides added character without interrupting the minimalist vibe in contemporary design.
The same holds true for window treatments. Choose window coverings with clean lines, such as sliding panels, an updated more stylish version of outdated vertical blinds. Roller shades are another option. If possible, mount solid-colored roller shades inside window frames.
When choosing curtains for a contemporary space, keep it simple. Avoid treatments with fringe, tie-backs or swags. Box valances with clean lines work in some contemporary interiors. Rods, finials and rings should be made from materials similar to those found in other pieces in the room. You can attach a marble ball finial to a nickel curtain rod to complement a coffee table with a marble-like surface and nickel base.
Contemporary kitchen and bath
Influenced by modular European design, contemporary-style kitchens are gaining popularity in the United States. However, to achieve that minimalist look, you may have to get custom kitchen cabinetry.
Contemporary bathrooms feature floating vanities and large mirrors with clean lines. Bath fixtures, including showerheads and lighting, are linear like this vanity light by AA Warehousing.
Merlisa Lawrence Corbett is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
