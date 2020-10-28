Blueair Blue Pure 211+ review: Can this air purifier improve air quality in large spaces?

Changing the filters in the Blue Pure 211+ was a breeze. For the pre-filter, just slide it off and toss it in the washer when it gets dusty or dirty (we did this in a laundry bag to protect it from tears). We let it air dry overnight and used the second pre-filter (a great little bonus gift) in the meantime. Without a doubt, the pre-filter is the part of the machine that gathers the most dust, so we loved that it's so easy to wash.