The best pipe heating cable

If you do not have enough pipe heating cable, you run the risk of the water freezing in areas where the pipe is not heated. Conversely, you do not want to have too much pipe heating cable because you can't just wrap up the excess to keep it neat and tidy (this is a fire hazard). And, most important, you never want to cut or modify heating cable in any way as this is extremely dangerous. Because of this, pipe heating cable is sold in a variety of lengths (usually in 10-foot increments) so you can purchase the length that is the best fit for your needs.