The best humidifier for small rooms

If you live in a dry climate or use heating, chances are your indoor air lacks humidity. While too much humidity can be uncomfortable, too little can lead to sore throats, dry skin, itchy eyes and even nosebleeds.
Adding moisture back into the air with a humidifier can relieve these symptoms as well as congestion associated with colds. Mini humidifiers are perfect for rooms 25 square feet or under.
To learn more about these compact devices, read this buying guide, which includes some top recommendations at the end, like our favorite, the Vicks Mini Filter-Free Cool Mist Humidifier.
What to know before you buy a humidifier for small rooms
Type of humidifier
Ultrasonic: Using sound waves to propel water droplets into the air which then turn to vapor, ultrasonic humidifiers are the quietest type of humidifier. The device's vibrating element emits an audible hum, but there's no noisy fan involved in its operation.
Evaporative: Generally less expensive than ultrasonic humidifiers, evaporative humidifiers evaporate the water inside the device before using a fan to disperse the vapor out into the air. Many models also wick the water through a filter.
Capacity
To humidify a small room, select a humidifier with a water tank with a 20-ounce up to 6-liter capacity. The larger the tank, the less often you have to refill it. For instance, a 1-liter capacity will have to be filled every 8 hours of operation, but it’s more compact than a humidifier with a 4–6-liter capacity.
Coverage area
It’s a good idea to check your humidifier’s coverage area as well as its capacity to make sure it’ll humidify your room size. It isn’t recommended to use a humidifier that can cover large areas in a small space, as over-humidifying a room can carry risks like mold growth from over-condensation on surfaces.
Humidifier for small rooms features
Mist type
Cool: Ultrasonic humidifiers emit cool mist into the room, meaning the water isn't heated and is room temperature when you breathe in the vapor. Cool mist humidifiers are recommended for homes with children and pets as a safety precaution.
Warm: Some humidifiers have a heating element that warms the water before the steam vapor is released into the air. For wintertime, this feature can help warm a room, but they also carry a burn risk, especially to children.
Filter
Only evaporative humidifiers have filters. These are important to remove any minerals and contaminants from the water — or microbes that can grow in your tank’s standing water — before they reach the air that you breathe. Factor in the price of replacement filters when shopping for a humidifier. Some advanced models use UV light to kill germs.
Humidifier for small rooms cost
Mini humidifiers cost $10-$60. Ultrasonic humidifiers start at $30.
Humidifier for small rooms FAQ
What kind of maintenance is required for humidifiers?
A. It's best to put fresh water into your humidifier's tank every day. Unplug the device before emptying out the old water and rinse out the base. Clean your humidifier every week following the care instructions. It's important to properly maintain your humidifier to prevent growth of harmful fungi, bacteria and viruses.
Can I put essential oils in my mini humidifier?
A. Only if your humidifier features a diffuser or aromatherapy function. Placing essential oils directly into your water tank will damage the device and void its warranty.
Which humidifier for small rooms should I get?
Best of the best humidifier for small rooms
Vicks Mini Filter-Free Cool Mist Humidifier: available at Amazon
Our take: An easy-to-use, easy-to-clean compact humidifier for cough and cold relief.
What we like: Compatible with Vicks VapoPads. Maintenance is simple because the device is filter-free. Humidity levels are easy to control and operate with the knob.
What we dislike: May not last through the night on high setting.
Best bang for your buck humidifier for small rooms
JZK Mini Crystal Night Light Air Humidifier: available at Amazon
Our take: For the baby's room or dorm room, this tiny humidifier features a night-light.
What we like: Highly portable and travel-friendly. Can operate on a USB connection and also be plugged into an electrical socket. Effective and easy to clean.
What we dislike: Can only operate for 3 hours at a time.
Honorable mention humidifier for small rooms
Guardian Technologies PureGuardian Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier: available at Amazon
Our take: A large-capacity ultrasonic humidifier featuring anti-mold protection.
What we like: Up to 30 hours of runtime for small rooms. Silver Clean technology combats mold growth. Runs quietly. Can direct flow of mist with movable spout.
What we dislike: Can be tricky to take apart and reassemble for cleaning.
