The best ethanol fireplace

Due to the reduced level of harmful byproducts that are produced when ethanol burns, it is currently believed to be safe for indoor use. In short, no venting is needed for an ethanol fireplace, although the room should be adequately ventilated to allow fresh air to circulate. Additionally, since the ethanol is poured into a reservoir, there are no fuel supply lines needed. The combination of these two elements allows an ethanol fireplace to be remarkably easy to install and highly versatile.