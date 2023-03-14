Beautiful, practical Seder plates to enhance your Passover table

Metal Seder plates are durable but can be more expensive than other materials. (BestReviews)

These Seder plates will make your Passover table shine

The Seder is a Passover ritual that each spring recalls the exodus of enslaved Hebrews from Egypt. Seder plates traditionally hold six items symbolizing elements of the Hebrews' experience with slavery. Many Seder plates have indentations to keep the items separated. Some modern plates are made of plastic or paper, but you can still find elegant metal or glass plates as well.

Seder plate considerations

What goes on a Seder plate?

The six indentations in the Seder plate hold six items.

Karpas: This is typically a leafy green vegetable such as parsley. It's meant to symbolize hope and is often dipped in vinegar or saltwater, which symbolize tears as a reminder of the pain incurred by enslaved Hebrews.

This is typically a leafy green vegetable such as parsley. It's meant to symbolize hope and is often dipped in vinegar or saltwater, which symbolize tears as a reminder of the pain incurred by enslaved Hebrews. Maror and chazeret: Maror symbolizes the bitterness of Hebrew slavery. It is often represented by horseradish or a bitter herb. Some use romaine lettuce in addtion to maror; the leaves aren't bitter, but the stem is.

Maror symbolizes the bitterness of Hebrew slavery. It is often represented by horseradish or a bitter herb. Some use romaine lettuce in addtion to maror; the leaves aren't bitter, but the stem is. Charoset: This sweet mixture of fruit and nuts represents the mortar used by the enslaved Hebrews in building structures for the pharaoh. Some people eat the charoset separately as well as dipping the maror in their charoset, mixing sweetness with the bitternes.

This sweet mixture of fruit and nuts represents the mortar used by the enslaved Hebrews in building structures for the pharaoh. Some people eat the charoset separately as well as dipping the maror in their charoset, mixing sweetness with the bitternes. Zeroa: This is typically a shank bone or piece of roasted meat, though vegetarians may use a roasted beet. It represents the lamb that was sacrificed on the eve of the exodus.

This is typically a shank bone or piece of roasted meat, though vegetarians may use a roasted beet. It represents the lamb that was sacrificed on the eve of the exodus. Beitzah: A hard-boiled egg symbolizing the festival sacrifice, a pre-holiday offering made in biblical times. Many dip this in the saltwater or vinegar.

A hard-boiled egg symbolizing the festival sacrifice, a pre-holiday offering made in biblical times. Many dip this in the saltwater or vinegar. Other optional items: New Passover traditions have sprouted in recent years. Some people place an orange to represent the empowerment of marginalized groups within the Jewish community. Others include an olive as a symbol of hope and peace.

Material

If you’re looking for a Seder plate that’s built to last, consider pewter or metal. These are often plated with silver and feature ornamental designs. If you’re celebrating with children, you may want to avoid using a glass plate. Those made of plastic or paper are child-friendly, since they’re less likely to break if dropped.

Disposable Seder plates are an excellent choice for multiple guests, as they let you give each person their own. Glass Seder plates are contemporary and can be decorated with intricate patterns or designs. However, glass is fragile, so handling these plates with care is essential.

Size

Seder plates come in a variety of sizes. If you’re celebrating with those in your household, a single, normal-sized Seder plate should be more than enough. If you’re celebrating with a large group of family and friends, you may want to use a large one or buy a set of compact Seder plates.

Some sets come with six small plates, each meant to hold a different Seder item. These sets are great if you have limited table space.

Design

Many Seder plates feature understated designs with floral accents. Often, each section of the plate is labeled in Hebrew and English; some feature illustrations of the item it will hold. If you’re getting a Seder plate for a child, consider one with a colorful design and pictures. If you plan to save the plate and pass it down, consider one with ornamental accents and a contemporary design.

Best seder plates

