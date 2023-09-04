Which Halloween inflatables are best?

Inflatables have been used in parades and as roadside advertising for many years. Their big advantage is that they weigh so little that they can be made in sizes that would be too heavy and expensive if they were made of solid materials.

Inflatable outdoor displays for Halloween are meant to be scary. Ghosts, skeletons, bats and black cats all make your home and yard spooky. Blow-up Halloween decorations 10 and 20 feet tall are sure to thrill the trick-or-treaters — the bigger, the better.

How do inflatables work?

Inflatables rely on air pressure to fill what is essentially a large party balloon. Just as it does in a balloon, the air pumped into inflatable yard displays causes the "balloon" to slowly grow to its full size. The air pressure is maintained at a constant level, just enough to keep your display properly inflated.

How do I set up my Halloween inflatable?

Find a flat space on your lawn and make sure you clear it of all debris, especially sticks and stones that may puncture your inflatable display. Attach your fan, connect it and turn it on. Pay careful attention as your Halloween decoration unfolds, watching to see it goes smoothly and helping it if it gets stuck. Make sure it does not come into contact with tree limbs or overhead wires. Continue until the air in your inflatable is at the pressure specified by the manufacturer. Drive stakes into the ground around your display. Attach one rope to the inflatable and pull it snugly against the stake. Continue all the way around, attaching one end of the ropes to the display and the other to the stakes. Go all the way around again, this time adjusting the ropes so the tension is balanced in all directions. Have fun scaring the neighborhood!

Will a Halloween inflatable blow away?

The downside of inflatables is that they are so light, they're easily blown around by the wind. To fix this problem, tie down your lawn displays and never inflate them in high winds.

Stakes

Not just any stake will do.

Material: Plastic stakes have the least tie-down strength and metal stakes have the most.

Plastic stakes have the least tie-down strength and metal stakes have the most. Length: The longer the stake, the better it will anchor your inflatable.

The longer the stake, the better it will anchor your inflatable. Setup: Drive the stakes into the ground at a 45-degree angle for the greatest security.

Tie-down ropes

Ropes should be sturdy and easy to coil and uncoil. They should be attached to the stakes with enough tension to hold your inflatable upright and steady. Ropes with ratchet attachments make it easy to adjust the tension of all your tie-down ropes to get the exact setup you want.

Weights

Weights are sometimes enough to hold down small inflatables but are better used in conjunction with stakes and tie-down ropes. Sandbags are the best, but you can also use weights from workout equipment.

Static or moving displays?

Static: Basic Halloween inflatables are blow-up versions of scary creatures.

Basic Halloween inflatables are blow-up versions of scary creatures. Moving: Tube dancers are inflatables in motion. Also called air dancers and tube men, they are built to move about as air is strategically released through special vents.

Best Halloween inflatables

Under $100

[ ZMHQLPDZ 9-Foot Blow-up Dead Tree with Ghosts and Pumpkins ]

This clever design is an old dead tree with its leafless branches holding two ghosts, two pumpkins and a black owl, all lit from inside just as the tree is.

[ BZB 7-Foot Inflatable Skeleton on Ghost Train ]

This old-time steam engine is made in the traditional black and orange Halloween colors. The skeleton engineer tows a flatcar carrying pumpkins and a ghost riding a tombstone with "R.I.P." on the front.

[ Goosh 8-Foot Inflatable Grim Reaper ]

The Grim Reaper is dressed in black and carries his scythe on his shoulder. The LEDs inside light his wicked red eyes and give a shimmering effect to the flames licking at his robe.

[ Mortime Inflatable Giant Halloween Black Cat ]

This black cat with yellow claws stands 6.4 feet tall with its purple witch's hat. Its yellow eyes are lit from inside by LEDs and it’s got a heavy-duty base for stability.

[ Kitbonis 10-Foot Lighted Inflatable Happy Halloween Pumpkin ]

This huge pumpkin ties down with six ropes and ground plugs. The built-in LED lights flash brilliantly in the dark, revealing the giant spider lurking above.

For $100-$200

[ Gemmy Animated Spooky Outhouse with Monster and Air-Blown Door ]

Air provides the power for the animated monster to open and close the door of this 6-foot-tall inflatable outhouse.

[ CieKen Halloween Inflatable Remote Control 16-Inch LED Luminous Eyeball ]

Use the remote control to make this 16-inch-wide bloodshot eyeball light up, fast flash and gradually change through 13 colors. It even floats in your pool.

[ Look Our Way 20-Foot Air Dancer ]

The inflatable tube man is a skeleton in this Halloween version of the ubiquitous air dancer and is compatible with all 18-inch Velcro mount air blowers.

Over $200

[ BZB Jumbo Halloween Party Decorations Bundle ]

You get a 7-foot-tall inflatable pirate ship with a skeleton ghost crew and an 11.5-foot-long Grim Reaper pumpkin carriage blowup with lights. These two large decorations include an air blower, stakes and tethers.

[ BZB Two Halloween Party Decorations Bundle ]

This 8.5-foot-tall inflated haunted house is a castle with skeletons, ghosts and a black cat. The separate 8-by-10-foot inflatable black archway to doom surrounds your front entrance with a giant spider crawling overhead and three scary ghosts floating around.

[ Lvaostt 20-foot Inflatable Pumpkin with Spider ]

This giant pumpkin fills in about three minutes and the low-noise blower keeps it inflated while the built-in LED lights the pumpkin from inside, as well as illuminating the spider’s spooky eyes.

[ BZB 20-Foot Inflatable Animated Black Cat ]

This black cat is 20 feet tall and 20 feet long, too. Lights on the inside glow brightly while the cat swings its head from side to side, black and orange tail stuck straight up in the air.

