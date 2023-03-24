These books will help children understand the traditions of Passover

Passover books often explain the importance of the holiday in fun, engaging ways. (BestReviews)

The best stories and songs for Passover

Passover is an important Jewish holiday where people gather to remember the Exodus of the ancient Hebrews from Egypt. As the holiday approaches, many families prepare to celebrate with traditional meals and rituals.

However, Passover is about more than spending time with family and eating food; it’s a time to reflect on the holiday's history and meaning, and to pass these on to the next generation. Books can be an excellent way for children to learn about Passover and its traditions.

Passover traditions

Seder: The Seder is a Passover ritual in which six symbolic foods are placed on a Seder plate. The story of the Exodus from Egypt is recited, and the items are eaten in a specific order, symbolizing the journey from slavery to freedom.

Helping children understand Passover

Share the Passover story: The story of Passover is central to the holiday and is an essential part of helping children understand its significance. There are many engaging Passover books for children. Most feature illustrations that help visual learners understand the story.

Types of Passover books for children

Picture books: These feature colorful illustrations and simple text that help kids understand the meaning of Passover. Some tell the story of the Exodus from Egypt, while others focus on fictional stories about families celebrating the holiday. Many have a lyrical writing style that makes it easier for children to remember the text.

Best Passover books for children

"It's Passover, Grover!" by Jodie Shepherd, illustrated by Joe Mathieu: available at Amazon

This book featuring familiar "Sesame Street" characters explains central elements of the holiday, such as the Haggadah, matzo and the afikomen. Each page has a full-page illustration with vibrant colors.

"My First Passover," written and illustrated by Tomie dePaola: available at Amazon

This is written in a simple style that’s easy for kids to follow. Many reviewers said it makes an excellent gift for young children.

"The Story of Passover," by David A. Adler, illustrated by Jill Weber: available at Amazon

This illustrated book is available in paperback and hardcover. Each of its 32 pages features colorful illustrations. Many reviewers said it was an excellent introduction to the Passover story.

"Pippa's Passover Plate," by Vivian Kirkfield, illustrated by Jill Weber: available at Amazon

This sturdy board book is an excellent choice for young children who are hard on their books and toys. It tells the story of a mouse who lost her special Seder plate. It offers fun illustrations and an engaging, lyrical writing style.

"More Than Enough: A Passover Story," by April Halprin Wayland, edited by Katie Kath: available at Amazon

This exciting story is written in lyrical prose. It tells the story of a Jewish family preparing for their Seder. It’s available in paperback and Kindle format.

"The Little Red Hen and the Passover Matzah," by Leslie Kimmelman, illustrated by Paul Meisel: available at Amazon

This fun book tells the story of a hen who understands the value of sharing her homemade matzo. It includes a glossary of Yiddish phrases. Many reviewers said they were impressed with the watercolor illustrations.

"My Very Own Haggadah," by Madeline Wikler and Judyth Groner, illustrated by Sally Springer: available at Amazon

This book walks your child through their first Seder service. It includes explanations of the holiday's symbols, songs, coloring pages, recipes and craft ideas. It’s available in paperback and for Kindle.

"Passover is Coming!" by Tracy Newman, illustrated by Viviana Garofoli: available at Amazon

This tells the story of a family and their dog as they prepare for Passover. Many reviewers said their young children loved it. It features 12 illustrated pages. It’s available as a board book or Kindle ebook.

"Alligator Seder," by Jessica Hickman, illustrated by Elissambura: available at Amazon

This features lyrical prose and fun characters. It tells the story of a family of alligators prepping for their Passover seder.

"Best-Loved Jewish Songs," by Cottage Door Press: available at Amazon

This features songs for Passover, Hanukkah, Shabbat and other Jewish holidays. It has 10 buttons children can press to play the songs. It's a sturdy board book that will stand the test of time.

