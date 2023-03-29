From tiny to gigantic, these Easter inflatables will put some bounce in your holiday

Some Easter inflatables have lights in them so you can keep the holiday spirit going into the night. (BestReviews)

Which Easter inflatables are best?

For some, there’s nothing more enjoyable than setting up holiday-specific decorations as they come throughout the year. The next major holiday that calls for big decorations is Easter, which falls on April 9 in 2023. When celebrated in a secular fashion, the number one image to base your Easter decorations on is bunnies. And, if you want to go big, the number one decoration type to use is inflatables. Easter inflatables come in more than just bunny images, too, which is perfect for those who want to stand out some more.

What to know before you buy an Easter inflatable

There are a few factors you should double-check before you buy an Easter inflatable.

Size: Unlike most other Easter decorations, size should be the first thing you check for since, no matter what, it's going to take up a good chunk of space. When considering size, don't forget to add a sphere of several feet in diameter around the inflatable to account for the guide ropes you need to put down to keep it from blowing away.

Unlike most other Easter decorations, size should be the first thing you check for since, no matter what, it's going to take up a good chunk of space. When considering size, don't forget to add a sphere of several feet in diameter around the inflatable to account for the guide ropes you need to put down to keep it from blowing away. Self-inflating: Next up is checking to see if it has a built-in blower or another inflation mechanism. Most do, but there's still a handful that requires manual inflation, which definitely isn't fun.

Next up is checking to see if it has a built-in blower or another inflation mechanism. Most do, but there's still a handful that requires manual inflation, which definitely isn't fun. What's included: Besides the inflatable and possible inflation mechanism, you should also see what else it might come with. The installation items you need such as guide ropes and stakes are commonly included. Storage bags are also possible, though uncommon.

Besides the inflatable and possible inflation mechanism, you should also see what else it might come with. The installation items you need such as guide ropes and stakes are commonly included. Storage bags are also possible, though uncommon. Weather resistance: Inflatables are almost always installed outside, so you should check both the item description and the user reviews to see how strong it fares against the elements. Especially look to see if it has an ingress protection rating; it's made of two numbers with the first covering dust resistance and the second covering water resistance. The higher the number, the more durable it is.

Best Easter inflatables

[ Gudelak Easter Inflatable ]

This inflatable has built-in LED lights so it can be enjoyed even at night. It comes with a blower, six grounding stakes, four fixed ropes, four gourd buttons and six cloth bags. It’s 6 feet long and 4.6 feet tall.

Available at Amazon

[ Kooy Easter Inflatable Decoration ]

This inflatable just needs to be plugged into an outlet and it will inflate on its own in minutes. Its made out of polyester with an ingress protection rating of 44 to resist average rainfall.

Available at Amazon

[ Kooy Easter Inflatable Costume ]

Why set up a decoration when you can be the decoration? This costume lets you spread Easter cheer to all the children, giving them a memory of befriending the Easter bunny to last a lifetime.

Available at Amazon

[ Toodour Easter Inflatable ]

This budget inflatable is perfect for smaller yards as it's only the bunny holding a basket full of eggs, measuring just 4 feet high and roughly 1 foot wide. It includes materials to secure it against the wind.

Available at Amazon

[ Vivohome Easter Inflatable ]

Vivohome offers two Easter inflatables. The first is a bunny breaking out of its pink polka-dot eggshell and the second is two eggs with the face and ears of bunnies.

Available at Amazon

Best Easter decorations

[ Blesky Easter Egg Ornaments ]

Included in this set of ornaments are six glitter-covered carrots, six eggs with a spiral pattern in various colors and six eggs with a scattershot pattern in various colors. They all have loops to be hung, but they can also be nestled into an Easter basket.

Available at Amazon

[ Idyllic Easter Bunny Spring Wreath ]

Sometimes, a light touch is preferred when it comes to holiday-time decorating. Using themed wreaths is one type of light touch because you and your guests can appreciate it while entering or exiting your home, then otherwise forget about it.

Available at Amazon

[ Nepnuser Easter Table Runner ]

Everyone needs to eat, so placing decorations around the kitchen table is a great way to keep the spirit of the holiday consistently present without needing to decorate everywhere. This runner is 13 inches wide and can be 6, 7.5 or 9 feet long.

Available at Amazon

[ Rogena Easter Gnomes ]

There are themed gnomes for just about every holiday, making them as much a collector's item as a casual decoration. This set has one holding a carrot and one holding a bouquet of pink roses.

Available at Amazon

[ Tuparka Happy Easter Banners ]

This set includes one banner each for the words “happy” and “Easter,” both with strings measuring 98.43 inches long and banners for each letter measuring 5.12 by 7.09 inches.

Available at Amazon

Best oversized Easter eggs

[ Fun Little Toys Jumbo Easter Eggs ]

These massive eggs measure 9.8 by 7.1 inches making them among the best for decoration purposes rather than for egg hiding and hunting. Six are included, each a different color.

Available at Amazon

[ Gaboss Jumbo Easter Eggs ]

If you need to fill a bunch of decorative baskets as part of your Easter design plans, this huge collection including 150 eggs is what you need. There are 24 each of the colors orange, yellow, green, blue, purple and pink, plus six golden eggs.

Available at Amazon

[ Joyin Jumbo Easter Eggs ]

Another set of extra-large eggs, these measure 7 by 4.5 inches. There are 12 included with two each in the colors orange, yellow, green, blue, pink and violet. They can be opaque with a printed-on design or translucent with either a plain or glitter-containing shell.

Available at Amazon

[ Mr. Pen Easter Eggs ]

This set contains 30 eggs measuring 3 by 2.1 inches, with six each of five highly varied designs. You can mix the designs up or keep the matching ones together depending on how you want to use them for decorating purposes.

Available at Amazon

[ Newbea Jumbo Easter Eggs ]

These eggs measure a large 6 by 4 inches. There are 12 included with two each in the colors blue, green, yellow, pink, purple and orange. One set has plain eggs while the other has designs printed on them. The plain eggs can also come in a set of 18.

Available at Amazon

