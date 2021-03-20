Does vitamin D help your immune system?

What is vitamin D good for?
Though our bodies naturally produce vitamin D, you still need this crucial vitamin to support bone health and our complex immune systems.
Your skin produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight in the form of vitamin D3, and you get vitamin D2 through vegetables. Both of these help to keep your immune system at its best to fight off diseases and attack foreign cells. You can also get vitamin D through fish, red meat, egg yolks and vitamin D fortified foods.
To learn more about the various sources of vitamin D and how this vitamin supports your immune system, continue reading.
What is your immune system?
Your immune system consists of several parts: your spleen, lymphatic system, bone marrow, white blood cells, thymus, antibodies and the complement system. All these parts work together to help your body fight infections.
White blood cells and antibodies
White blood cells move through your blood looking for foreign microbes such as viruses, bacteria, parasites and fungi. Antibodies neutralize toxins and activate the complement system to destroy bacterial cells.
Lymphatic system
This system deals with cancer cells and microbes while balancing your body fluid levels. Your spleen is a part of this system and works to remove damaged red blood cells and microbes, and it produces antibodies and lymphocytes.
Bone marrow
This spongy tissue found inside your bones produces red blood cells to transport oxygen and white blood cells to fight infection. It also produces platelets that help your blood clot. When you have an injury, your blood clots solidify over the wound to prevent microbes from entering.
Complement system
This complex system is primarily responsible for killing bacteria and viruses.
Thymus
The thymus produces white blood cells that kill infected host cells, and it secretes cytokines, which are proteins that signal the immune system to attack foreign microbes.
The immune system also "remembers" the microbes it has defeated in the past, which helps it recognize and destroy the microbe quickly when it re-infects you, according to the National Institute of Health.
How vitamin D affects your immune system
Vitamin D works to keep your immune system functioning by supporting the cells that combat disease. In addition, vitamin D receptors in the cells of parts of your immune system prevent your immune system from overreacting when your body is exposed to foreign microbes. When there is a dramatic overreaction, autoimmune diseases can set in. For example, studies have linked autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes and more to vitamin D deficiency.
Other effects of vitamin D
Since vitamin D helps with several other functions in your body apart from immunity, vitamin D deficiency can lead to problems such as back pain, muscle pain, fatigue, depression and other issues.
However, too much vitamin D in your body can cause vitamin D toxicity, which is a buildup of calcium in your blood, according to Mayo Clinic. A buildup of calcium in your body can lead to vomiting, frequent urination and nausea. This type of toxicity is often caused by taking large doses of vitamin D supplements. However, you are unlikely to get vitamin D toxicity from spending too much time in the sun or from eating a lot of vitamin D rich foods.
Best sources for vitamin D
Vitamin D can be absorbed through sunlight, food and supplements.
- Sunlight: The ultraviolet light from the sun triggers vitamin D production in your skin. While some people are concerned that sunscreen can reduce vitamin D absorption, according to the National Institutes of Health, there is no conclusive evidence that this is true.
- Vitamin D rich foods: You can get Vitamin D3 and D2 from your diet, and many foods are fortified with vitamin D. Fatty fish like tuna, mackerel and salmon are great sources of Vitamin D3, and it is also found in beef liver, dairy products, cheese and egg yolks. Vitamin D2 is found in mushrooms, cereals and orange juice.
- Vitamin D Supplements: There are plenty of vitamin D3 and D2 supplements to choose from, and they come in the form of tablets, pills, gummies and drops. Vitamin D3 is produced naturally in the human body, while vitamin D2 is found in plants.
The best way to ensure that you get plenty of vitamin D is by combining regular outdoor activities with supplements and foods containing vitamin D. If sunbathing doesn't appeal to you, remember that you can get regular sunlight through biking, walking or other outdoor activities.
Best vitamin D supplements
California Gold Nutrition Vitamin D3 2000 IU Softgels: available at iHerb
Our take: These softgels provide vitamin D3 from lanolin. One capsule contains 2000 IU, which is enough for an adult to take each day.
What we like: Vitamin D3 is immersed in a base of fish gelatin softgels, which dissolve better than hard pills. Free from gluten, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, crustacean shellfish, GMOs and soy.
What we dislike: The potency of the pills can quickly degrade if not stored properly.
Now Foods Vitamin D3 5000 IU Softgels: available at iHerb
Our take: An affordable pick compared to other supplement brands that still offers a high potency.
What we like: Each chewable tablet contains 5,000 IU of vitamin D3. We like that they do not contain added sugars but are instead sweetened by sugar alcohols, which have fewer calories compared to traditional sugar. Soy and GMO free.
What we dislike: May cause symptoms such as stomach upset and diarrhea if taken in large amounts.
Nordic Naturals Zero Sugar Vitamin D3 Gummies 1,000 IU: available at Amazon
Our take: While both adults and kids can take gummy vitamins, kids may like them more because they contain added sugar.
What we like: A sugar-free option for people trying to lose weight. No artificial coloring, preservatives or flavors.
What we dislike: Reports of bloating or gas are not unusual.
