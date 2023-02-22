Breast pumping is hard, but a few accessories will make things easier

If your baby doesn’t finish a bottle of breast milk, put it back in the refrigerator. It can be safely used again, but only within the next two hours. (BestReviews)

You never realize just how many random things you need to raise a baby. Feeding them alone requires a shocking range of foods and accessories, even if you keep it all-natural and breastfeed. Among the most useful items to assist in breastfeeding is a breast pump, which lets you remove your milk and store it for later use. But that gadget is complicated, and you often need a fleet of accessories to wring every last drop of use out of it.

What to know before you buy breast pump accessories

Breast pump accessory types

There are several types of accessories you can get for your breast pump with the most common being:

Advertisement

Milk storage system: Your milk is precious, so it's important to choose a quality storage system that works for you. You need to decide on what type of container to use, typically a bag or bottle, though there is a staggering range of bag and bottle subtypes. You also need to decide on how to organize your milk so that none of it goes to waste. Both of these problems are where milk storage systems come in.

Your milk is precious, so it's important to choose a quality storage system that works for you. You need to decide on what type of container to use, typically a bag or bottle, though there is a staggering range of bag and bottle subtypes. You also need to decide on how to organize your milk so that none of it goes to waste. Both of these problems are where milk storage systems come in. Carrying case: Pumping breastmilk is a multiple-times-per-day activity, and chances are you can't or don't want to stay home for the weeks to months it takes for you to stop producing milk. Having a high-quality carrying case that can store your pump and all its accessories, plus that has room to keep that pumped milk on ice until you get home is a must if you know you'll need to venture out at any point in the early stages.

Pumping breastmilk is a multiple-times-per-day activity, and chances are you can't or don't want to stay home for the weeks to months it takes for you to stop producing milk. Having a high-quality carrying case that can store your pump and all its accessories, plus that has room to keep that pumped milk on ice until you get home is a must if you know you'll need to venture out at any point in the early stages. Cleaning products: Babies are highly susceptible to all manner of nasty things that adults don't need to fear. Keeping your pump and all its pieces, parts and accessories cleaned and sterilized should never be forgotten. Thankfully, there are many products that can help with this, from wipes to scrubbing brushes to sterilizing sprays.

Babies are highly susceptible to all manner of nasty things that adults don't need to fear. Keeping your pump and all its pieces, parts and accessories cleaned and sterilized should never be forgotten. Thankfully, there are many products that can help with this, from wipes to scrubbing brushes to sterilizing sprays. Spare parts: Breast pumps are machines, and like all machines, they're going to need some replacement parts such as new tubes or batteries. Most pump brands require parts from the same brand, so triple-check if something is compatible before you buy.

What are the best breast pump accessories to buy?

Best milk storage systems for breast pumps

Haakaa Breast Milk Storage Bags: available at Amazon

These bags are reusable unlike many others, and they come with paper tags so you can clearly label when the milk inside was pumped. They come in packs of five or 10 and in gray or green.

Advertisement

Lansinoh Breast Milk Storage Bags: available at Amazon

These bags can be attached to Lansinoh pumps or other brands using a separately sold adapter so the milk can go straight in. They come in 4- or 6-fluid-ounce capacities and in counts of 50, 75, 100 or 200.

Medela Breast Milk Storage Solution Set: available at Amazon

This set includes six tube storage containers with clear quantity markers, six bottle storage containers with labeling lids, three storage bags and a storage tray. Everything is BPA-free.

Milkies Breast Milk Storage Bag Freezer Organizer: available at Amazon

This unique storage system for freezing milk holds roughly 10 bags and has a “first-in, first-out” method to ensure that no milk goes to waste. The top has a tray that allows for bags to freeze completely flat before being stored.

Tommee Tippee Breast Milk Storage Bags: available at Amazon

These bags have labeled spaces for writing down your name and the date and volume of the milk that was pumped. They come in packs of 10, 35 or 70.

Advertisement

Best breast pump carrying cases

Gogoso Breast Pump Bag: available at Amazon

This bag weighs only 1.32 pounds and can fit most manual or small-size breast pumps in the top and three bottles or six bags of milk with ice in the bottom. It comes in eight designs.

Idaho Jones Breast Pump Bag: available at Amazon

This bag is designed to sling around your waist so you can truly pump on the go and hands-free. Once you’re done just sling it around behind you and go on about your business.

Luxja Breast Pump Bag: available at Amazon

This large bag is built to carry most of the large, major breast pumps available, not to mention several bags and bottles. It can be worn as a backpack or carried with handles. It comes in three designs.

Advertisement

Mommore Breast Pump Bag: available at Amazon

This tote-style breast pump bag is perfect for any mom who still wants to be a little stylish while they travel. It has enough space for all your pumping needs plus a 15-inch laptop pocket. It comes in four designs.

Teamoy Breast Pump Bag: available at Amazon

This bag is made for the working mom as it can be carried comfortably and be absolutely stuffed with all your pumping- and work-related needs. It comes in three designs.

Best breast pump cleaning products

Dapple Breast Pump Wipes: available at Amazon

These wipes are fragrance-free and leave behind no taste, so you can rest easy knowing you and your baby can cleanly reuse all your breast pump gear. You can buy one, two or three packs at a time.

Advertisement

Haakaa Breast Pump Cleaning Kit: available at Amazon

This cleaning kit comes with three brushes, all with varying sizes of heads so you can reach and scrub every nook and cranny, including the tubes. The heads can be detached for easy sterilizing after each cleaning.

Impresa Breast Milk Removal Soap: available at Amazon

If breast milk is allowed to build up over time, removing it can be difficult and using standard soaps can leave nasty residues. This special breast milk removal soap solves both issues.

Medela Breast Pump Sanitizer: available at Amazon

Sometimes you forget to clean or sanitize your breast pump gear or perhaps you need to give them another emergency clean. This spray-on solution is perfect for those moments.

Advertisement

Oxo Breast Pump Cleaning Kit: available at Amazon

This little kit contains two scrub brushes and folds open and closed to serve as a sterile drying tray for all your on-the-go cleaning needs. There are slots to slide the brushes in to keep them from rattling around.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Advertisement

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.