The best whitening mouthwash

Depending on who you talk to, you might be surprised to discover there's more than one way to use whitening mouthwash. Some individuals use it prior to brushing, as it boosts results, especially when used with a whitening toothpaste. Others brush, floss, and then use whitening mouthwash. There are also people who stick to occasional use, and simply rotate it in with their regular mouthwash in an attempt to keep tooth sensitivity at bay.