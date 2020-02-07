The working definition of "portable" can vary widely between oxygen-concentrator users, but most would agree that full-size oxygen tanks mounted on a cart are not easily portable. There are some models that are extremely compact and lightweight, to the point where they can be attached to the user's belt or waist. Others can be placed in a small carrying bag or backpack with ease. Portable oxygen concentrators can weigh anywhere from a few pounds to over 30 pounds in the case of high-output medical-grade machines.