The best mold killer

Spray moldy areas with water to prevent spores from traveling through the air. This prevents the mold from spreading and keeps it from entering your lungs. Use a scrub brush to remove the first layer of mold and expose the inner layers. Spray with a mold killer product, following all manufacturer's instructions. Most mold killers require the use of PPE (personal protective equipment). You should also check whether a product is safe to use on the surface you're treating. When you're done spraying following the manufacturer's guidelines, rinse the area to remove chemical residue.