The best magnesium supplement of 2020

Magnesium oxide is a simple non-chelated form of magnesium. It's inexpensive but isn't the most bioavailable option. Magnesium orotate is one of the priciest magnesium styles on the market. It's good for sleep and cardiovascular health and is often marketed to athletes. Magnesium malate is particularly noted for its energizing properties, so it's ideal for people with chronic fatigue syndrome or who simply feel tired and run down. Magnesium glycinate is a highly absorbable form of magnesium that's great for addressing long-term magnesium deficiencies. It doesn't have the laxative effect that some other forms do in high doses.