The best light therapy lamp of 2020

You must be consistent with your light therapy to see improvements. Use it every day from the start of fall to the end of winter. Position your light therapy lamp so it's approximately two feet from your eyes, though you may need to sit closer to weak lamps to see results. Light from your light therapy lamp should enter your eyes indirectly, meaning you shouldn't look directly into it. Start out with 20 to 30 minutes of light therapy each morning. If you don't notice improvements, you can increase this up to an hour. Some people experience mild side effects such as eye strain and headaches when starting light therapy. However, this is rare and should pass quickly. Light therapy isn't suitable for people with certain preexisting conditions such as glaucoma and cataracts. If in doubt, consult your physician.