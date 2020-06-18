The best food-grade mineral oil

Food-grade mineral is a non-drying oil that has no color, taste, or natural odor. It has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for cosmetic use. This oil is safe for human consumption, and it's important to remember that not all mineral oils are safe for humans to consume. You may come across other types of mineral oil, such as paraffinic, naphthenic, and aromatic, but these have specific industrial and manufacturing applications and are not suitable for human consumption.