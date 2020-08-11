The best drug test of 2020

Accuracy is also an important consideration when choosing a drug test. It's possible that certain foods, beverages, or legal medications can create a false-positive result. If enough time elapses between ingestion and testing, the test can produce a false negative. The testing conditions must also reduce the chances of sample contamination. Urine tests, often called dip tests, can provide quick results, but accuracy is an issue. A saliva test or cheek swab is less invasive than a urine test, but it can be contaminated. The most accurate test involves the removal of hair follicles, but this test is expensive and results can take time.