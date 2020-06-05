The best contact lens

Contact lenses are worn for a set period of time before requiring disposal -- daily, biweekly, or monthly. Daily lenses don't require overnight cleaning, but they're delicate and susceptible to tears. Biweekly lenses are far more durable, but if you don't clean them properly, you end up with a major protein buildup. Monthly lenses are even more durable, but if you happen to tear or lose one, they can be more expensive to replace.