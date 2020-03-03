A colon cleanse system should not be confused with a chemical laxative or anti-diarrheal medication. Although improved waste elimination is one of the main goals of a colon cleanse, these formulas also contain natural herbs and supplements that help heal the lining of the colon or remove toxins from the body organically. An effective colon cleanse can take several weeks to perform, and the benefits can go beyond digestive issues. Users report feeling more energetic after a colon cleanse, and the process can help jumpstart a weight-loss program by improving digestive efficiency and absorption of nutrients.