The best children’s sunscreen

While it’s healthy for kids to get a dose of vitamin D, it’s important to protect them from UV rays with children’s sunscreen. These formulas are specially designed to offer protection without the harsh ingredients often used in adult sunscreens. Instead, children’s sunscreens feature naturally derived ingredients that won’t irritate skin, like aloe vera or oatmeal. Many formulas are even safe to use on the face because they’re gentle, non-comedogenic, and non-irritating.