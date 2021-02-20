Sustainable skincare products you should try for breakouts

The best sustainable skincare products for breakouts
Regardless of age, blemishes are the last thing a person wants to see when they look in the mirror. Whether you’re 14 or 40, anyone is susceptible to breakouts.
As hard as it is to find products to successfully treat your breakouts, it’s even trickier to find sustainable brands that work for your skin.
What is sustainable skincare for breakouts?
Sustainable skincare can mean many different things — ethical sourcing, charitable giving, recyclable packaging and including vegan and organic ingredients. It’s a lot to consider. But in the end, it all comes down to a brand’s commitment to make the world better.
Types of breakouts
- Hormonal acne usually shows itself once a month and is best treated with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid.
- Whiteheads are classic zits with a white dot in the middle. A beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) like salicylic acid is your best bet in this case.
- Inflammatory acne reacts well to benzoyl peroxide. You'll recognize this type by the cluster of red bumps that don't come to a head.
- Most people have some experience with blackheads. Blackheads are actually clogged pores, so exfoliation is a must.
What to consider when choosing sustainable skincare products for breakouts
Ingredients in breakout fighting skincare
Acne fighting products contain a variety of ingredients to treat all types of breakouts. These can get confusing, so here's an explanation of the most common ingredients you'll see listed on your product packaging.
- Benzoyl peroxide fights off the bacteria on your skin, which can cause breakouts.
- Salicylic acid is a BHA, which exfoliates the skin and penetrates your pores.
- Alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) is a water-soluble chemical exfoliator. It works on the skin's surface to get rid of dead skin. Examples of AHAs are glycolic acid or lactic acid.
- Beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) is an oil-soluble chemical exfoliator. Oil-soluble ingredients can penetrate the lipid layers between skin cells more deeply.
Packaging for sustainable skincare
The most common sustainable packaging you'll find is glass. Glass is eco-friendly because you can recycle it an infinite number of times. It also doesn't release toxins into the product, as plastic can sometimes do.
Unlike glass, plastic can only be recycled a limited number of times. However, it's not always bad. Brands can opt to use recycled plastic or even set up a program to take back your empties instead of letting them end up in a landfill.
Bamboo is excellent for the environment, but it's not a common skincare product packaging. Bamboo is easy to produce and is compostable.
Fragrance and breakouts
While products with fragrance smell lovely, it’s not recommended for those suffering from breakouts. In addition to aggravating sensitive skin, fragrance can also be the cause of blemishes.
Non-comedogenic and breakouts
It’s crucial to ensure all of your products are non-comedogenic. That means it doesn’t have ingredients known to clog pores. You can sometimes find this listed on product labels.
Sustainable skincare product prices
Skincare products that treat breakouts can range from $10 to over $100. Expensive products aren’t always better, so make sure to find the best fit for you.
Our recommendations
Best of the best: Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil
Our take: A luxury serum using salicylic acid and tea tree oil that gently manages acne and blackheads.
What we like: The oil is sheer and fast-drying without leaving a greasy film.
What we dislike: Even though the bottle lasts a while, the price is on the higher end.
Best bang for the buck: The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%
Our take: An affordable multifaceted serum great for reducing oil production, minimizing pores and strengthening the skin barrier.
What we like: The price can't be beat. It's free of sulfates, parabens and phthalates.
What we dislike: The texture is extremely sticky. Some users felt it dried out their skin.
Most versatile: Paula's Choice 10% Azelaic Acid Booster
Our take: A simple cream that kills acne-causing bacteria and exfoliates the skin to reveal better skin texture.
What we like: This versatile product can be used all over or as a spot treatment. It's also gentler than other acids, which is excellent for those with sensitive skin.
What we dislike: It has a mattifying effect, which might not be great for those with dry skin.
Environmentally friendly: Krave Kale-Lalu-yAHA Resurfacing AHA Exfoliator
Our take: This chemical exfoliator fades discoloration and effectively treats breakouts by unclogging pores.
What we like: In addition to treating breakouts, it also gives back to the skin. The use of kale, spinach and parsley ensures the skin is receiving much-needed antioxidants.
What we dislike: It's advertised for sensitive skin, but the glycolic acid can be too intense for some skin types and cause irritation.
Best multitasker: HoliFrog Shasta AHA Refining Acid Wash
Our take: A gentle product that multitasks by cleansing and exfoliating the skin.
What we like: Free of any ingredients that are known irritants such as fragrance, essential oils and alcohol.
What we dislike: Because this product gets washed off, users question the effectiveness of the AHA as a treatment.
Fast acting: Murad Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment
Our take: Strong and fast acting, this spot treatment is known to clear up breakouts overnight.
What we like: Quickly swipe it on your blemishes and go. Can be used day or night.
What we dislike: This maximum strength might be too much for sensitive skin and could cause a burning sensation.
Gentle cleanser: Kate Somerville EradiKate Daily Foaming Cleanser
Our take: Fans praise this product for transforming their skin and clearing breakouts.
What we like: This impressive cleanser uses sulfur to draw out impurities and natural oat extract to soothe skin.
What we dislike: It is a little pricey and can be very drying.
Easy adhering: Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots
Our take: An effective pimple patch that uses salicylic acid to treat breakouts.
What we like: Easily adheres to skin and will stick all day or night. The brand is entirely cruelty-free.
What we dislike: If you need it for more than the occasional breakout, it can get quite expensive.
Trusted brand: Dermalogica Clear Start Clearing Defense Moisturizer SPF 30
Our take: This non-greasy SPF is calming and won't clog pores, making it ideal for acne-prone skin.
What we like: Controls shine throughout the day. This product is cruelty free and has recyclable packaging.
What we dislike: It smells funky due to the lack of fragrance.
