How to get super glue off skin

Remove super glue from skin
If you’ve ever done arts and crafts at home, you probably already know what it’s like to get super glue on your skin — and how hard it can be to get off. Luckily, there are a number of ways to remove this powerful adhesive without harming your delicate skin.
Even if you aren’t using the best super glue, it’s likely the adhesive will get on your skin. Below are the best methods to get super glue off of your skin.
Best ways to get super glue off your skin
In general, the faster you act, the easier it will be to remove super glue from your skin. If you start removing the glue while it’s still soft, you may be able to peel the adhesive right off. Alternatively, if you leave it on your skin for several hours, it may require skin-safe chemicals to fully remove.
Soak skin in warm, soapy water
If super glue has gotten on your skin but hasn't dried yet, you should be able to remove it using warm, soapy water. Even if the glue has already dried, this method is worth a try.
Fill a sink, bowl, or large cup with very warm water, and try soaking the affected body part for five or 10 minutes, checking every few minutes to see if the super glue has loosened.
Slowly rub or peel the super glue off
Sometimes you can slowly peel glue from affected skin, or gently rub the super glue until it comes off, though there’s no need to force it if it’s painful or uncomfortable. Peeling super glue off your skin raw isn’t particularly recommendable, but gently rubbing the glue can help loosen the bond.
If peeling the glue off of your skin doesn't seem to be working, you can use warm, soapy water, as explained above, to try softening the super glue before attempting to peel it off.
You can also try using an object to softly separate the super glue from your skin, or roll the glue to loosen it up, avoiding anything painful.
Soak in nail polish remover
Nail polish removers contain a chemical called acetone, which can help dissolve super glue. However, when using nail polish remover, it's important to make sure there is no peroxide or other chemicals on the skin or object surface, as these will cause an unsafe chemical reaction. Acetone can also stain, especially anything with plastic surfaces. You also never want to use nail polish remover on open wounds, which will cause serious burning.
To use nail polish remover to get super glue off your skin, pour some into a small bowl or large cup, something you can fit the affected body part into. Then, in no more than minute-long increments, soak the skin in the nail polish remover, checking often if the super glue has softened. Once soft, the super glue should be able to be removed by peeling, rubbing, or otherwise disturbing the adhesive.
Once the super glue is removed with nail polish remover, you’ll want to thoroughly wash the solution off your hands, or else it will leave your skin dried out and irritated.
Rub affected skin with a pumice stone
A pumice stone is a great way to exfoliate skin and gently break down any calluses or other unwanted blemishes of the skin — and can also help with removing super glue.
Like the other methods, it helps to soak the affected skin area in warm, soapy water to help loosen the super glue’s bond to your skin. Rub the pumice stone directly on the glue to attempt to remove it; you’ll want to stop and try something different if that starts to hurt or causes discomfort.
Glue removers
There are a number of products designed to safely remove glue from a surface, like this super glue debonder or the popular adhesive removal brand Goo Gone – the latter of which, while not recommended to be used on the skin, is, at least, safe for your skin. Still, we'd recommend trying one of the above methods before using a manufactured chemical like Goo Gone.
Other methods
Other household items can help you remove super glue from your skin, including lemon juice (its acidity will help dissolve the glue's bond) or fatty cooking solutions like butter, as well as oils, like olive, coconut, or avocado oil.
Unless you’re dealing with a child or an infant who might risk putting affected skin in their mouth, it’s safe to give the super glue a few days, during which time, it may come off on its own. This can be especially true if it is a small amount of super glue on a high-contact location, like your palm or finger.
However, it’s also important to note that some people are allergic to chemicals in super glue, so if the adhesive causes a rash, difficulty breathing, or other signs of allergic reaction, it’s best to go see your doctor right away. Similarly, some super glues are flammable and should be kept away from hot surfaces.
If nothing works, consult your doctor
If you can’t get super glue off your skin using any of these methods, going to the doctor is always a safe bet. While super glue should become removable, especially after a few days, there’s no shame in a doctor's help to remove super glue in the safest way possible.
Zachary Visconti is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Latest Consumer Reviews
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.