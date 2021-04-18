How to get nail glue off skin

Removing nail glue
If you love pretty nails but hate spending a lot of time and energy on creating nail art from scratch, designer artificial nails are a solid compromise. They come in every possible color and design, giving you an incredible variety of options to choose from.
The only problem: sometimes the nail glue gets stuck to your fingers. Nail glue can be hard to remove, especially if it stays on for too long. But with a few smart techniques, you can easily remove nail glue from your skin.
How to remove nail glue from the skin
Rub nail polish remover to wipe nail glue from the skin
If you have nail glue stuck on your skin, the most obvious option is using an acetone-based nail polish remover. This simple technique works because acetone is able to dissolve the glue. Rub the nail polish remover on the glue until it starts dissolving. Use a cotton swab for better results. Once it’s done, you can wipe off the glue residue with a brush or scrubber.
If you have only a small amount of glue on your fingers, it’s better to use a cotton swab so your skin doesn’t become dehydrated.
If you're worried about losing moisture from your skin, a moisturizing nail polish remover is gentler.
Apply petroleum jelly to the affected area
Petroleum jelly is surprisingly effective at removing nail glue from the skin. Simply rub a pinch of jelly on the affected area and massage it in small circular motions. After a few minutes, the glue will begin loosening. After it fully comes off, wash your hands with soap and water to remove any glue residue.
Easiest method: Clean nail glue with soap and water
If you find yourself in a situation where you have no nail polish remover or petroleum jelly on hand (for example, when you’re traveling), you can use soap and water to remove nail glue.
Fill a glass/bowl with warm water and soak your hands for as long as it takes for the glue to come off. Sometimes this will take 10 seconds, sometimes around an hour — it depends on the brand of the nail glue and how long it’s been stuck on your skin.
It's important to moisturize your skin after this routine, as soaking your hands for such long periods can make your skin very dry. For best results, use a high-quality moisturizer like Eucerin Daily Hydration Hand Cream or CeraVe Moisturizing Cream.
Best products for removing nail glue
Kiss Glue Off Nail Glue Remover: available at Amazon This nail glue remover contains lanolin to condition skin and cuticles. It's ideal for people with dry skin.
Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover: available at Amazon The Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover contains an acetone-free, non-drying formula that preserves moisture in the skin.
Jiulory Nail Polish Remover Clips Set: available at Amazon This set comes with 10 nail clip caps that tighten around the finger, making it easy to use the nail polish remover.
