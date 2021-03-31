How to stop hair loss

Prevent hair loss
Contrary to popular belief, hair loss can happen at any age and for a wide variety of reasons in all people. Whether it occurs gradually over time or suddenly, it can be a distressing experience.
While there are lots of products available to promote hair regrowth, understanding the cause of your hair loss is key to putting preventative measures in place as quickly as possible. Under many circumstances, it’s easier to prevent hair loss than it is to encourage the regrowth of already lost hair.
Luckily, there are plenty of things you can do to stop hair loss and reverse it.
Types of hair loss
Alopecia
The term “alopecia” covers a range of hair loss and can be a result of several different genetic and environmental factors.
Involutional alopecia is one of the most common types of hair loss. It refers to the gradual thinning and receding of hair over a long period of time due to aging.
Alopecia areata is the loss of patches of hair from the scalp resulting in bald spots. Depending on the underlying cause, hair can regrow by itself or it may require ongoing treatment.
Androgenetic alopecia is genetic and results in the thinning of hair over time. Men may notice a receding hairline at the front of the scalp and at the crown. Women may notice that the part in their hair begins to widen. Women with certain health conditions that cause an increase of androgens (male hormones) may experience androgenetic alopecia as a result.
Effluvium
Most people notice a few stray hairs in their hairbrush now and then. This is because hair goes through regular cycles of growth and loss. Effluvium is a hair loss condition that occurs when hair follicles either halt too early in the growth cycle or begin to stay in the rest phase too long.
The causes of both anagen effluvium (sudden loss) and telogen effluvium (more gradual loss) are usually external factors and regrowth almost always occurs once the environmental factor (such as chemicals) is remedied.
For example, many women experience postpartum telogen effluvium as their pregnancy hormones begin to recede, but normal hair density is usually restored on its own.
Common causes of hair loss
Trauma and stress
Stress can have a huge impact on hair growth and loss. Some people who undergo a physical trauma may experience telogen effluvium. Emotional trauma or stress can be a major contributing factor in alopecia areata.
Other mental health conditions such as trichotillomania (the compulsive pulling and plucking of hair as an emotional response) can cause mild to severe hair loss.
Overstyling
Factors such as heat and chemicals can damage both the hair strand and the follicles. Hairstyles that require chemicals (dye, bleach or hair relaxers) can cause hair loss.
Many people who use extremely hot hair dryers, straighteners or curling irons can experience hair loss, particularly toward the front of the hairline. Even hot showers are not advised, as they can damage the hair follicles.
Hair loss prevention methods
Diet and supplements
Strengthening hair follicles can help to prevent hair loss and keep each strand within its regular growth cycle. Biotin supplements and vitamin C supplements can both help to combat hair loss and encourage hair growth. You can also opt for combination hair growth supplements that carry multiple vitamins and minerals to target hair loss prevention.
Weight management
Some underlying health conditions can cause hair loss. For example, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome can raise androgen levels in women which may lead to the onset of androgenetic alopecia. Weight management plans are a critical component of combating PCOS symptoms and other similar conditions to reduce androgen levels.
Stress management
According to the Mayo Clinic, stress and trauma can be the source of your hair loss. Stress management is particularly effective for certain types of hair loss caused by conditions like trichotillomania, which is a condition related to different kinds of anxiety disorders.
Hair care and styling methods
Heat and chemicals can impact your hair density, but so can different types of hairstyles. For example, wearing a tight bun can cause hair loss around the crown. Try to avoid regularly wearing tight or restrictive hairstyles.
Similarly, the tools you use on your hair can have an impact. A scalp massage comb and a specially designed detangling brush can ensure you're not putting too much strain on delicate hair follicles.
You can also opt for products such as HASK Biotin Boost Shampoo or BOLDIFY Hair Thickening Spray when washing and styling your hair to prevent loss and encourage hair regrowth.
Medicated hair products
For some people, careful styling and different hair products may not be enough to prevent hair loss. In those cases, a stronger medicated hair loss product range may be necessary to prevent hair loss.
Best hair loss prevention products
Best for hair loss prevention in women
PURA D'OR Hair Loss Prevention Therapy Intense Moisturizing Masque: available at AmazonThe major benefit of this hair and scalp mask is that it's fast-acting, with users reporting instant results and long-term hair thickening with regular use. It also supports the results of almost any other type of hair loss prevention treatment, so it covers a wide range of causes of hair loss in women.
Best for hair loss prevention in men
Men's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam Hair Regrowth Treatment: available at AmazonThis hair regrowth treatment contains 5% minoxidil, a popular hair loss therapy chemical that acts quickly to stimulate hair growth. It's best used at the early stages of thinning or receding hair and is simple to apply.
Best overall hair loss prevention product
Nioxin 3D Intensive Hair Booster: available at AmazonNioxin is a recognized brand within the hair loss prevention and treatment industry. Their products work to create a healthy scalp and hair follicles in order to promote hair growth for almost all kinds of hair loss. This booster serum is specifically designed to target more advanced thinning and receding and should be used twice daily for best results.
