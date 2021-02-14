What are the health benefits of pistachios?

While some people balk at the calorie and fat content in nuts like pistachios, they are one of the most efficient foods in terms of their ratio of high protein to relatively low calories, making it a good food for weight management. These nuts are energy-dense so you feel full from the fat and fiber and have energy from the calories and protein. A plus of the fats in nuts is that studies have shown that the gut does not absorb them, which means you don’t retain the fat in your body once you digest them. This is one of the main ways nuts can be a healthy snack for someone concerned about maintaining a healthy weight.