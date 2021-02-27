The health benefits of kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented drink made with tea, sugar, bacteria, and yeast that tastes slightly sweet and acidic. Though it seems like kombucha has been everywhere lately, with brands like GT's and Humm offering mass-produced versions, the beverage has been consumed for thousands of years; it originated in China around 220 B.C. Legend has it that kombucha got its name from Korean physician Dr. Kombu, who brought the drink to Japan for Emperor Inkyo. Today, kombucha qualifies as a functional beverage — a non-alcoholic drink that contains amino acids, vitamins, or other nutrients.