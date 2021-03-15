Does black licorice have health benefits?

Black licorice comes from the root of the licorice plant (Glycyrrhiza glabra). It's a divisive substance with a strong anise-like flavor that comes from the compound anethole. Although it's often sold as a candy, you can also buy pure licorice pellets that are made of nothing but licorice root, and there are health benefits to both — but there is such a thing as "too much of a good thing" with it, too. Read on to learn the health benefits and hazards of black licorice.