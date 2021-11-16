Best self-care gifts for nurses

For most nurses, the urge to care for and tend to others is innate. But so often, when our frontline workers spend their time and energy looking after others, they can lose steam when it comes to caring for themselves.
Studies show that practicing intentional acts of self-care can reduce stress, improve health indicators like blood pressure and pulse rate and can help nurses better cope with difficult experiences. If you know a nurse who could benefit from more self-care, consider treating them to one of these thoughtful gift ideas.
Best self-care gift ideas for nurses
Self-care via yoga
Give the gift of movement. Exercise of any kind is proven to improve mood, relieve stress and help practitioners clear their minds. That’s not to mention the physical benefits of building strength, improving balance and range of motion. Yoga is an accessible way for nurses to tap into their natural breath and desire to move. A yoga kit like this 9-piece set from Syntus offers new yogis everything they need to start a practice, including two blocks, bands, a looped stretching strap and a getting-started guide for yoga.
Self-care via proper nutrition
Nurses can be on their feet for hours at a time, and when a busy schedule doesn’t allow for a lengthy meal, it can be all too easy to turn to processed snacks or fast food. But choosing nourishing, whole foods can help balance blood sugars and help nurses sustain even, comfortable energy levels for hours. Treat the nurse in your life to a healthy meal subscription like Splendid Spoon, which delivers ready-to-eat, plant-based meals and smoothies.
A great night’s sleep as self-care
Sleep is precious for nurses, especially those on a night shift. Not getting enough sleep can lead to a bad mood, poor memory, lethargy, and other problems during the day. For the nurse who’s already facing a turned-around sleep schedule, tools like a quality eye mask, earplugs for sleeping or a white-noise machine can help turn a regular bedroom into a quiet sanctuary for sleep, even during the day.
A spa day as self-care
Help a nurse make the most of a day off by sending them on a spa day. Nursing requires constant decision-making under stress, so by making an appointment for them with one or more treatments, you can relieve some of the decision fatigue. From a deep-tissue massage to a pedicure, anyone will be thankful for a day, or even a few hours, of pampering and relaxation. If an in-person spa experience is out of your budget, offer a DIY at-home spa day with an all-inclusive kit like this aromatherapy set from Lizush.
Self-care via soothing tea
If the nurse you know is a tea drinker, they’ll certainly appreciate a gift that elevates their favorite warm drink. A sampling of specialty teas like this 48-piece set from Taylors of Harrogate is a great way to help your loved one explore new flavors. If frothy milk lattes are more up their alley, an electric milk-frother is a thoughtful way to help a nurse enjoy her afternoon pick-me-up a little more. This portable frother from Ban Envy is lightweight and small enough to stash in a work bag. For home use, this Breville carafe-style milk frother whips up thick and creamy foam with any kind of milk. Read more about milk frothers from BestReviews.
Watching movies as self-care
Laughter is an excellent, free and time-honored form of self-care. So if you know a nurse who could use a little more comedy in their life, why not treat them to a movie night? You can head out to a theater or spend the night in with homemade popcorn and a double feature. For a gift that keeps on giving, a subscription to Amazon Prime Video offers endless entertainment to relax after a difficult shift. And to make those movie nights extra special, stock your friend up with a movie-night care package complete with popcorn and all of the classic movie theater candies.
Compression clothes for self-care
It’s no secret that nurses put a lot of pressure and miles on their feet. All of that standing time can take a toll on how nurses feel off-duty, too. Compression is a science-backed way to reduce swelling, muscle soreness and fatigue. These days, you can find cute compression socks that provide some relief under scrubs. At home, a pair of compression massage pants can make a major difference in how a nurse feels from shift to shift. Plus, they’re forced to sit down and take some time to themselves.
Self-care via games
A game that helps keep your mind off of work and stimulates other parts of your brain can be a fun and engaging form of self-care. If the nurse you know is a trivia-lover, try a book of crosswords. This New York Times Omnibus contains more than 1,000 puzzles to keep nurses entertained for hours. If numbers are more their thing, try a book of sudoku puzzles to put their math skills to the test.
Self-care via a moment with nature
Studies suggest that exposure to the natural world can reduce cortisol levels (the stress hormone), improve mood and even have physical benefits like lowered blood pressure. In fact, even just looking at an image of something in nature can have an immediate positive effect on people. While nurses may not be able to escape out to a park as often as they’d like during the workday, you can make communing with nature on a day off a little easier for them. Give a pair of hiking boots or a pack to the nurse who loves camping or walking outdoors. This lightweight daypack from Raise your Game is a great all-purpose bag that even comes with a portable hammock! Or, to brighten up their indoor space, an easy-to-maintain houseplant like aloe or a small succulent is a great way to add some greenery to their day.
