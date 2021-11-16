Best self-care gifts for nurses

Studies suggest that exposure to the natural world can reduce cortisol levels (the stress hormone), improve mood and even have physical benefits like lowered blood pressure. In fact, even just looking at an image of something in nature can have an immediate positive effect on people. While nurses may not be able to escape out to a park as often as they’d like during the workday, you can make communing with nature on a day off a little easier for them. Give a pair of hiking boots or a pack to the nurse who loves camping or walking outdoors. This lightweight daypack from Raise your Game is a great all-purpose bag that even comes with a portable hammock! Or, to brighten up their indoor space, an easy-to-maintain houseplant like aloe or a small succulent is a great way to add some greenery to their day.