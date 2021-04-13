How to grow an indoor herb garden

DIY indoor herb garden
Fresh herbs add brightness and flavor to your cooking. Growing your own is more efficient than buying large bunches or pricey packets of herbs at the store when you only need a few tablespoons at a time.
By starting an herb garden indoors in moderate temperatures, you stretch the growing season and make it convenient to harvest just what you need. Best of all, creating a thriving indoor herb garden is easy, even if you don’t have a sunny windowsill.
Deciding which herbs to grow
Grow what you cook
Start by thinking about what herbs you already use. If you find yourself buying bunches or packets of fresh herbs when grocery shopping, those should be your top choices. When shopping, look at the plant tag (on live plants) or the back of the seed packet to choose herbs that don't grow too wide or tall. For example, you probably wouldn’t want to grow fennel indoors, as it’s too large. Conversely, some herbs, like basil, can thrive in a small container or outdoors.
The most popular culinary herbs to grow indoors are basil, flat leaf parsley, dill, mint and thyme. Chives, curly parsley and rosemary are also good choices. If you love Thai curries, having continuous access to fresh Thai basil and coriander (cilantro) might step up your home cooking and reduce your spending on takeout.
Other herbs to consider
- Lavender does beautifully on a sunny windowsill, and you can use it for aromatherapy or home beauty treatments.
- Grow your own herbal tea with this mix of seeds that includes mint, chamomile and echinacea.
- Catnip and cat grass are handy for indoor cats to get roughage.
Prioritize your list
If you have limited space or just want to build your green thumb, start small. Pick a few herbs whose flavor suffers the most during the drying process and are the most called for in recipes — delicate leafy herbs like basil, mint, cilantro and flat leaf parsley.
If caprese salad is a favorite in your house, the aroma of fresh Genovese basil is irreplaceable and may get you hooked on herb gardening.
Setting up an indoor herb garden
Planting in pots vs. hydroponic systems
If you have the space, planting herbs in pots is beautiful and gives you the most flexibility with choosing herbs to plant because you can use seed packets or plants from a nursery. Pots also give you the option to move plants from inside to outdoors. Consider the cost and work involved in selecting pots, soil or other planting media, as well as what space you have available.
Hydroponic indoor herb gardens allow you to get your herb garden started faster without the mess of soil. Incredibly space-efficient, they take up far less room than planting in pots. An all-in-one indoor garden like the Aerogarden Harvest can get you through an entire growing season without having to buy anything else, as it comes with plant food and herb seed pods.
Location and light
Most edible plants love the sun, and herbs are no exception. The ideal location for most herbs indoors is near a south-facing window where plants will get a lot of light over the course of the day. This makes windowsill planters popular, but many sets come with pots that don't have drainage holes on the bottom. Since drainage is critical for herbs, you can use them as decorative "cover" pots; simply plop your potted herbs inside them.
If you have a sunny spot but don't have much horizontal space, your herb garden can go vertical with a stackable planter tower.
Artificial lighting
If you don't have a south-facing window, you can place your herbs in a location with less natural light, but you may need to add artificial light. This doesn't have to be an unattractive grow light setup — you can use a freestanding lamp in your home and replace the bulbs with balanced spectrum grow bulbs.
You can also opt for an all-in-one hydroponic indoor herb garden with its own LED lighting system that can be used anywhere in your home, regardless of light.
Why soil is so important
The most important factor for healthy plants is soil quality. Have you ever noticed that the soil of a cheap plant you brought home turns hard as a brick after a few months? Cheap soil quickly becomes compacted, making it difficult for plant roots to grow freely.
Soil is not the place to save money when planting your indoor herb garden. It’s critical to get quality soil formulated specifically for potting because in a container, plants have no other way to get nutrients from their environment. Plants in containers need to be fed more often as well.
Potting soil
Don't take dirt from outside and use it to pot plants inside. This may introduce pests and diseases which can infect all your house plants. It's best to start with a fresh bag of sterile soil.
Look for high-quality potting soil (often labeled "container mix" or "indoor potting mix") with compost or worm castings (to provide organic material and nutrients), ideally with an addition such as perlite or vermiculite for improved drainage.
Avoid anything labeled “garden soil” or “topsoil,” as it’s far too heavy for growing in containers. If this is all you have available, you can make your own potting mix by lightening your soil with organic materials like vermiculite or perlite.
Soil additions
Soilless media like Mother Earth Coco Plus Perlite Mix (70% coconut coir and 30% perlite) are much lighter than standard soil, so they're perfect for containers or starting seeds indoors. Drawing moisture away from the roots, this type of mix allows you to feed plants more frequently and reduces the risk of overwatering.
How to care for indoor herbs
Water judiciously
More plants are killed from overwatering than underwatering. Herbs are generally very hardy and some, like rosemary and lavender, are so drought-tolerant they practically thrive on neglect.
However, tender leafy herbs like cilantro and basil wilt more quickly, and herbs grown in containers need to be watered more frequently than those planted in the ground. As a rule of thumb, only water if the soil an inch below the surface is dry.
Provide adequate drainage
Unless you’ve chosen a hydroponic system, make sure to give your plants the opportunity to drain, especially herbs that are originally from rocky hillsides in the Mediterranean (such as lavender, rosemary and oregano).
Only plant herbs in containers with drainage holes at the bottom. Terra cotta pots are not only beautiful but provide the perfect growing environment for herbs.
Don’t add rocks to the bottom. They fail to improve drainage and they can cause water to pool just above the rock layer and rot your herb’s roots.
Harvest regularly
Harvesting your herbs frequently keeps them healthy. Pinch sprigs of basil and parsley from the top down to encourage bushy growth.
