The best fruit seed

By Lauren Corona
BestReviews
Feb 28, 2021 9:55 AM
Perennial fruits tend to grow from seed more slowly than annuals, but they keep producing year after year.
The appeal of having fresh fruit on demand is undeniable. While it’s easy to buy fruit seeds, growing fruit can be a challenge, so it’s vital to pick carefully. You might like the idea of growing cherries, for instance, but you’ll have quite a wait if you want to grow them from seed — cherry trees don’t produce fruit until they’re five to seven years old.

This guide contains all the information you require to find the best fruit seeds. Plus, we've made a trio of recommendations at the end, such as our top pick, Heirloom Fruit Seeds' Melon Variety Pack, which includes seeds for six different kinds of melon.

Considerations when choosing fruit seeds

Fruit types

The first decision to make is which types of fruits you intend to grow. If you've got your heart set on growing apples, pears, stone fruit, or citrus, you're better off buying a young tree, which won't be too expensive and will produce fruit much more quickly. If you grow fruit trees from seed, they can take around a decade before they start producing fruit.

Berries are a more sensible choice to grow from seed. Some types of berries, including strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries, will have fruits ready to harvest within one to two growing seasons.

Melons are also a good choice for growing quickly, though you need to live in a warm climate or have a large greenhouse to grow them successfully.

Before committing to growing a certain type of fruit, check how long it will take to grow from seed and whether it will grow well in your climate.

Fruit varieties

Each individual type of fruit is available in a huge range of varieties. Apples are a good example, since most people are used to distinguishing between varieties such as honeycrisp or red delicious in the store, and we all have our favorites. Once you've chosen the type of fruit you want to grow, pick a variety. Each variety has its own differences in size, flavor, and color.

Fruit seed features

Open-pollinated

Open-pollinated fruit seeds grow true to type, so if you save seeds from the fruits you’ve grown to plant next season, the next generation of plants will be identical to their parent plants.

F1 varieties

F1 varieties are hybrids of two different plants. They can produce delicious fruits and there's nothing wrong with using them, but they aren't a great option if you want to save seeds, since the next generation of plants may not grow true to type.

Fruit seed prices

Fruit seeds vary in price depending on the fruit type, varieties, and number of seeds. Most packs cost between $5 and $30.

FAQ

Q. What fruits can I harvest in the same year as planting them?

A. Most fruit plants need years to grow before they start producing fruit, but many growers want quicker results. Melons are a great choice for those wanting to harvest fruits the same year as they plant seeds. They're part of the gourd family like pumpkins and squashes and grow in a similar way. If you plant them in mid- to late April, you can harvest between July and September, depending on the type of melon. Strawberries can also be planted and harvested in the same year — sow seeds in March or April for harvest in June to September — though strawberry plants produce greater amounts of fruit after their first year.

Q. What do I need to grow fruits from seed?

A. Aside from the seeds and something to plant them in, you shouldn't need all that much to get started growing fruits from seed. If you choose to start your seeds indoors, they'll grow more vigorously with help from a UV grow light, though this isn't necessary if you live in a warm climate and have a sunny windowsill to place your seedlings on.

Fruit seeds we recommend

Best of the best: Heirloom Fruit Seeds' Melon Variety Pack

Our take: If you're serious about melons, this variety pack is the one for you, including 6 melon varieties.

What we like: Seeds are non-GMO and open-pollinated so you can save seeds from the fruits you grow for future use. All seeds come in mylar bags to keep them fresher for longer.

What we dislike: Seeds may fail to germinate if the conditions aren't just right.

Best bang for your buck: Jay's Seeds' Fruit Combo Pack

Our take: An affordable variety pack that contains seeds to grow raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, tomatoes, and apples.

What we like: Pack contains more than 575 seeds in total. Detailed planting instructions included.

What we dislike: Seeds must be stratified before planting or they won't germinate.

Choice 3: Seedz' Organic Watermelon Seeds

Our take: These organic crimson sweet watermelon seeds grow into sweet and delicious watermelons in a single growing season.

What we like: USDA certified organic and non-GMO. Seeds harvested from watermelons grown in the USA. Decent germination rates.

What we dislike: Pack only contains one watermelon variety.

