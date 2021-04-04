Lawn games for kids

Which lawn games are best for children?
Now that the weather isn’t so frightful, you might be thinking about long, lazy summer days in your yard. Or maybe you’re planning a park birthday party, camping trip, barbeque or a family gathering. Maybe you’re finally tying the knot in an outdoor ceremony and want something that will entertain your young guests during the reception. No matter what your motivation is, lawn games are activities children can enjoy any time and adults may want to join in as well.
Read on to learn about lawn game options with considerations for space, age and ability.
Types of lawn games
Something to consider when you are planning out your lawn games is space. A large, flat lawn is ideal for most of these games, but some can be played in a small space like a patio or side yard.
The other important consideration when planning lawn games for children is supervision and skill level. Some of the ball-based games are appealing but perhaps too difficult for young children when played by the traditional rules. Plan to make modifications for them and make it more difficult for your tweens and teens.
Bocce
Bocce is a fun, classic game that can be enjoyed by all ages with some modifications. Plan for a full tournament for older players, sticking to the rules and keeping score. You can use multiple bocce sets and have a bracket going. For younger players, make shorter courts and modify the expectations so they still have fun without getting too frustrated. Keep in mind that these balls can be heavy, so toddlers or extremely active children might not love the style of rolling the balls instead of chucking them.
Croquet
Become Alice in Wonderland and host a croquet party. The game does require a little set up because you have to put the wires into the lawn for the balls to go through. Keep this in mind if you're concerned about damaging the grass. Usually though, the damage is minimal. There are different sized racquets so you can accommodate shorter players. This game has a certain amount of precision, so it is not advisable for very young children. Elementary aged children and older will have fun playing this low-impact game.
Cornhole
Cornhole is a fun game for children of all ages. You can buy a pre-made set or make your own, using colorful paint and designs. The rules of cornhole — throw the bean bag in the hole — are simple enough for a young child to follow. You can be fairly competitive about it with older children or set the boards a shorter distance apart to make it accessible for the younger ones. Since there isn't any set up beyond placing the boards a distance apart, this is a good game to bring camping or if you are worried about the integrity of your lawn.
Frisbee
Frisbee is fun for catch, a game of Ultimate Frisbee, or making your own FROLF (Frisbee golf, sometimes called disc golf) course. Pets like to get in on the Frisbee action as well. It's one of the most versatile toys in the world and can make for hours of fun and different iterations. Keep in mind that Frisbees can really fly, so you will need a decent amount of space and spatial awareness to play. Bigger lawns are ideal for Frisbee-based games.
Spike ball
Maybe you didn't grow up with this one, but spike ball is a fun game for all ages. A combination of volleyball and foursquare, players gather around the net like foursquare and hit or "spike" the ball into the net. It's fun and easily accessible for young children who may not be ready to play a full game of volleyball.
Nets
If you have a lawn or a flat space of any kind, you can set up your own volleyball court. If you want a lower impact game or worry that a player might break a window or hit a party guest, you may want to use your net space for a game of badminton. Neither one requires bouncing, like tennis or racquetball, so it can easily be played outside. Watch out if you take a dive, though. Unless you have soft grass or sand, a tumble might lead to a skinned knee.
Tetherball
If you don't have enough space or players for a full volleyball game, tetherball might be a great option for your family. A school yard favorite, it takes up very little space and is usually played with two people. You can also modify the height of the ball to accommodate younger players. Keep in mind that you have to have a strong base or bury the pole in order to make the game sturdy enough so players can really hit the ball.
Jenga
This block-stacking board game is a big hit when played outside. The giant Jenga set is fun, and players get a kick out of stacking the blocks higher and higher. Your younger players may enjoy the crash more than building, however, cheering when the whole tower topples to the ground. Because of the potential for what amounts to falling wood bricks, the makers of the game suggest parental supervision with younger players. This game works well on a completely flat surface like a patio.
Ladder ball
Known by a few names, ladder ball has simple rules and can be modified for different ages and skill levels. The easy set up and portability make this one a campground favorite. The rules are very simple: throw your balls onto the ladder. So young children can enjoy the game, put the ladders close together or don't keep score.
Connect Four
Giant Connect Four games are easy enough for toddlers to enjoy. The rules are the same as the board game classic: put four checkers of your color in a row. But, for whatever reason, the bigger game set is considered to be a very exciting game, often drawing long lines of people waiting to play at carnivals or farmer's markets.
Laura Wheatman Hill is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Latest Consumer Reviews
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.