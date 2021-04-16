Fun outdoor games to play with family and friends

Wicked Big Sports Kickball: available at Dick's Sporting Goods For those with plenty of space and quite a few friends or family around, kickball can be one of the most fun outdoor games on this list. The accessible game is more or less like baseball, but instead of a small, hard ball and a bat, players use their feet to kick a large rubber ball. This inexpensive set includes the four bases to set up wherever you please, as well as the durable, bouncy ball.