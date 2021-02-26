What are the health benefits of pineapple?

Is pineapple good for you?
If you’re looking to add more vitamins and minerals to your diet, pineapples are a great place to start. A cup of fresh pineapple contains few calories but a long list of vitamins, minerals and other beneficial nutrients. It’s an impressive source of Vitamin C, as well as bromelain, a powerful digestive enzyme that’s linked to everything from boosting energy and reducing stress to aiding in digestion and fighting inflammation.
Here, we will break down all the health benefits of pineapple plus add a few tips on how to make the most of it.
Why are pineapples good for you?
Loaded with vitamins and nutrients
Like all fruits and vegetables, pineapples contain a host of vitamins and minerals that overall contribute to a healthy diet. Pineapple contains thiamin, riboflavin, B-vitamins, magnesium, potassium, folate and manganese, as well as beta-carotene and other related antioxidants. Our bodies generally prefer to absorb nutrients from food, so pineapple is a great way to boost the vitamins in your diet without relying on a supplement. Plus, one cup of pineapple contains only 82 calories and nearly three grams of dietary fiber.
A good source of vitamin C
A serving of pineapple contains 131% of the daily dose of vitamin C. Vitamin C can boost the immune system and help prevent everything, from cardiovascular disease to eye disease, skin issues and aging. Vitamin C is required for our bodies to produce collagen, which helps wounds heal and prevents premature aging. Vitamin C can also help the body absorb iron from plant-based foods, making it especially beneficial for people who follow vegetarian or vegan diets. To maximize the vitamin C potential of a pineapple, eat it raw. Vitamin C is water soluble and can leach out of the pineapple if it is cooked or sauteed.
Anti-inflammatory
Pineapples are rich in flavonoids and phenolic acids, which both have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties in our bodies. The vitamin C and bromelain in pineapples have also shown to decrease pain and swelling in patients with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Pineapples have been used for centuries in Central and South America to treat inflammation and digestive issues. For serious arthritis, you might consider taking a bromelain supplement.
Aids in digestion
Pineapples contain strong levels of bromelain, a group of powerful digestive enzymes that can help the body break down protein molecules and make them easier to digest and absorb into the small intestine. Bromelain is especially beneficial for morning sickness in pregnant people. It’s also helpful for people with pancreatic insufficiency — a disease where the pancreas does not make enough digestive enzymes on its own.
The bromelain in pineapples is so powerful that many companies use pineapple-derived bromelain in their digestive supplements, like this one from Hum Vitamins.
Cancer-reducing properties
Bromelain, the same digestive enzyme that aids in digestion, might also have cancer-fighting properties. In some studies, bromelain has been shown to stimulate the immune system and produce molecules that aid white blood cells in suppressing cancer cell growth and eliminating existing cancer cells. Pineapple also contains other minerals and compounds linked to combating oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which contribute to the development of cancer.
Boosts energy and reduces stress
Pineapples contain valine and leucine, two amino acids that are essential to human health. These branched-chain amino acids are critical for stress response, energy production, metabolism and muscle repair after exercise or trauma. And they’re especially popular with bodybuilders and athletes because they can help reduce muscle lost and provide fast muscle recovery. This can boost a person’s energy and metabolism. Thiamin and vitamin B-6 can likewise contribute to healthy energy production.
Good for your teeth
Eating pineapple or drinking pineapple juice can strengthen your gums and teeth. The fruit contains both calcium and manganese, trace minerals that’s essential for maintaining strong teeth and bones. The potassium in pineapple has also been linked to improving and maintaining bone density.
Fresh pineapple is healthier than canned pineapple
To get the most nutritional benefits out of a pineapple, eat it raw. Canned pineapples are typically higher in calories and added sugar and contains fewer vitamins and minerals, which tend to be water soluble and leach out in the canning process. Frozen pineapples are a better option if fresh can’t be accessed, because it’s cut and frozen as soon it’s picked, which better maintains the nutritional profile. If you do opt for canned, look for a brand with no added sugar or one canned with just fruit juice, rather than syrup.
How to cut a pineapple
First, cut off the top and bottom. Then set the pineapple on its bottom and use a sharp kitchen knife to trim the rind on all sides. When all the rind is trimmed, cut the pineapple in half, and then cut each half in half again. You'll notice a hefty core in the center of the pineapple at the sharp corner of each quarter. Carefully cut the core out of each quarter. Then lay each piece of pineapple on a cutting board and cut it into large chunks or slices. Also, try using a pineapple corer and slicer, which can remove the rind, core and slice the pineapple in one motion. A pineapple can be refrigerated in a storage container for up to one week.
Knowing when a pineapple is ripe
The best way to tell if a pineapple is ripe is to smell it by picking it up and smelling the bottom. If it smells strong and sweet there is a good chance that it is ripe. A ripe pineapple is firm but should have a little give when squeezed. Also look for a pineapple with evenly shaped “eyes” on the skin and for one that is more yellow than green. In general, the more yellow a pineapple is, the sweeter it will probably be.
How to add pineapple to your diet
Pineapple is a delicious addition to a fruit salad or a stand-alone snack. Try throwing a few chunks of fresh pineapple into your juicer next time you make a green juice or add it as a bright addition to a tropical smoothie. You could also add a few chunks of pineapple into a cocktail shaker when you make a margarita or whip up a fresh pineapple sorbet.
