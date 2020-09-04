Theragun PRO review: A professional-quality tool for workout recovery

However, users who are new to recovery or are looking for some more guidance on how best to use the Theragun Pro can download the Therabody app to access a library of recovery tutorials. While there is a slight learning curve with the app, we found the user experience fairly intuitive once we did some poking around. The app allows you to swipe left or right on the recovery exercise you want to try, and it also has as a timer so you know exactly how long to work a certain spot.