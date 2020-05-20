The best squash racquet

Manufacturing material will influence both weight and durability of a racquet. Aluminum tends to last long but is among the heavier options. Carbon, graphite, and titanium will be the lighter options -- racquets are often made up of a composite of these materials -- but they will cost more, as well. Some professionals suggest beginners use heavier racquets to build up strength in their arm and allow for easier play. Lighter racquets are usually wielded by more advanced players who are more skillful at playing and rely less on sheer power.