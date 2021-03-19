How does physical activity benefit your health?

Tracking progress is the first step in committing to an exercise routine long-term. Working out can feel futile at first and monotonous once it has been done for a while. It’s tempting to feel like progress isn’t being made if the reflection you see in the mirror looks unchanged on a daily basis. The numbers on the scale can also be deceptive day-to-day. However, seeing the number of calories being burned or the number of steps taken in a single day can reinforce the good work that is being accomplished. Whether monitoring steps or calories burned or a different metric, these fitbits get the job done right.