Improve your workout with these kettlebell sets

Kettlebell sets are undeniably heavy merchandise, so when you order them online, you may need to pay extra for delivery. (BestReviews)

If you’re looking to start weight training at home or change up your current setup, a kettlebell set is an excellent choice. Hugely versatile, you can use kettlebells to perform a range of lifts and exercises, targeting various muscle groups.

Whether you're new to exercising at home or you're well-versed in the practice, you'll find plenty of great options. The Body Solid Vinyl Kettlebell Set is an excellent starter set with eight weights from 5 to 30 pounds.

What to know before you buy a kettlebell set

How to use kettlebells

Kettlebells are most often associated with controlled swinging exercises that target several muscle groups at once. However, that’s not the only way to use these dynamic pieces of equipment.

Many individuals use them for traditional upper body weight training, such as rows and tricep presses. Others incorporate them into core-focused exercises, including sit-ups and Russian twists. Kettlebells can also engage the lower body when they’re used for dead lifts and squats.

Space considerations

If you have one kettlebell, it's fairly easy to find a home for it between uses. When you have a kettlebell set, however, space becomes more of a concern. Because kettlebell sets have anywhere from three to eight pieces, they take up significant floor space. You can optimize space vertically by storing kettlebells on a rack, but as expected, this adds to the overall cost of the set.

Kettlebell set features

Weight range

Kettlebell sets in gyms may go up to 80 pounds, but most kettlebell sets intended for home use range between 5 and 50 pounds. Beginner-friendly kettlebell sets make up a large portion of the category, which usually include three pieces that are 20 pounds and below. A few kettlebell sets include 3- and 4-pound weights.

Materials

Most kettlebells are made with cast iron. Depending on their design, they are either made from solid cast iron or were assembled from two pieces. Solid kettlebells have smooth, seamless designs, whereas others have a noticeable line running down their lateral side.

Some newer kettlebells have vinyl coatings, which offer quieter and softer landings on floors. Others, including many adjustable kettlebells, are made with high-density plastic components whose quality is on par with studio-quality equipment.

Handle

No matter their design, most kettlebells share the same handle styling. It features a wide straight grip that can be held by one or both hands.

As far as finish is concerned, you’ll come across bare iron, powder coating, enamel and vinyl. Bare iron and powder coatings are considered superior in terms of grip stability. Enamel and vinyl both have smooth, seamless finishes. Although they’re softer on hands, they may slide or slip when you grip them, especially if you have sweaty hands.

Shape

Kettlebells are instantly recognizable on a gym floor, but believe it or not, they’re available in a few shapes. Classic cannonball-style kettlebells remain the most popular. However, there are a growing number of oval-shaped kettlebells, including many adjustable sets. Some manufacturers make cube kettlebells with rounded edges as well.

Kettlebell set cost

Beginner kettlebell sets with two or three weights cost about $60 or less. Sets that include several weights, including those that are 30 pounds and higher, cost $85-$300. Studio-quality sets, including those with pieces that exceed 50 pounds, cost $500 and up.

Kettlebell set FAQ

Do I need a kettlebell set if I have a dumbbell set?

A. Some fitness enthusiasts purchase kettlebell sets when they already have dumbbells so they can experiment with a broader range of exercises and techniques. On the other hand, some people feel that dumbbells meet their training needs and they may not necessarily have a specific use for kettlebells.

How do I learn to use kettlebells?

A. An easy way to learn how to use kettlebells is by watching online videos where you can watch an instructor's form closely. Not only will they give you tips on effective exercises, but they also share insight on how to use kettlebells safely. Another way to learn about kettlebells is by working with a personal trainer who can customize a routine that works with your fitness goals.

Which kettlebell set should I get?

Best of the best kettlebell set

Body Solid 5- to 30-Pound Vinyl Kettlebell Set: available at Amazon

Our take: If you're new to using kettlebells, this set starts at a beginner-friendly weight, but it will also cover your needs for increasing as you progress.

What we like: The cast iron is coated in vinyl to minimize floor damage and sound. Weight is clearly marked on each piece. The handles are wide enough for most people to use both hands, which means you can do more exercises.

What we dislike: The vinyl may sustain scuffs or scratches, particularly the lighter colors.

Best bang for your buck kettlebell set

Cap Barbell Enamel-Coated Cast Iron Kettlebell 35-Pound Pair: available at Amazon

Our take: If you're experienced in using kettlebells, this mid-range weight pair is a budget-friendly home gym purchase.

What we like: The pair includes 15- and 20-pound bells whose wide, flat bases offer stability. They're made from cast iron and have a completely seamless design and powder coating. The handle is slightly wider than other kettlebells, which may be better for certain people.

What we dislike: A few people reported that the kettlebells arrived damaged, including a few chips.

Honorable mention kettlebell set

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell: available at Amazon

Our take: The space-saving Bowflex SelectTech, popular for small home gyms, lets users transition seamlessly between 8 and 40 pounds.

What we like: The dial-a-weight system is convenient and user-friendly. Despite its design, it still offers an authentic kettlebell experience. Since it has a compact design, it's easy to store in closets or other small spaces. Overall quality is impressive.

What we dislike: The jump from 25 to 35 pounds is a bit unusual, and some users would have preferred a 30-pound option.

