How to use a hydration pack for running

While running, you should drink roughly 8 ounces of water every 20 minutes, though this can vary depending on factors such as weather conditions and individual differences in fluid requirements. While you can get away with running without water on short runs — up to 30 minutes — anything longer and you should carry water with you. You can stick a water bottle in a backpack, but then you need to stop and retrieve it when you need a drink. Some people are happy to carry a water bottle in their hand while running, but others find this annoying or that it interferes with their form.